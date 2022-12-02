Vogue Williams confuses fans with christening photo of baby son The presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews have the cutest kids

Vogue Williams left her fans baffled this week when she shared the cutest photo of her baby son Otto on Instagram.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host was every inch the proud mum when she posted a sweet snap of Otto rocking a Paul Costello christening gown, joking he was her "little Victorian child". Vogue – who shares son Theodore, four, daughter Gigi, two, and seven-month-old Otto with former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews – was inundated with replies from her loyal followers, but there was some serious confusion in the comments.

"My little Victorian child. Wearing Ts old christening gown…. Created by @paulcostelloeofficial," she captioned the image, leading countless people to think the photo was actually of little Gigi.

One fan commented: "Ahhhhhhhh he is sooooo cute!!!!", prompting someone to reply: "it's a girl," with a laughing emoji, sparking a debate over the identity of the child in the photo.

Vogue shared the sweetest photo of baby Otto - but fans were confused

"Who's that," another confused fan asked, perplexed by Vogue and Spencer's children being so close in age. Someone else wrote: "Your children are all the image of each other. This could be Theodore or Gigi when they were christened. Beautiful."

It's true that Vogue and Spencer do make the cutest kids – and they are all the image of their former MIC star dad.

Vogue and Spencer Matthews share children Theodore, Gigi and Otto

Spencer shared some gorgeous images of Otto's christening last month, which prompted his fans to declare his third child was a complete "mini Spencer".

Meanwhile, Vogue chatted to HELLO! shortly after the birth of little Otto and revealed that a fourth baby could be on the cards for the couple.

All three kids look incredibly alike

"I never rule anything out but I think we might end up with four," she told us. "Right now we are very content with three but I love the newborn stage so much.

"This last pregnancy wasn't the most enjoyable as I experienced a lot of sickness, particularly towards the end. Everyone has been different but I wouldn't change anything for the world. Time will tell but I know we'll never have more than four... I don't think!"

