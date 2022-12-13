Sarah Jessica Parker's children make rare appearance on the red carpet for a star-studded night out A glitzy family affair!

It is certainly events season in New York City, and as the holidays quickly approach us, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are taking their children out on a glitzy night on the town.

The family of five were spotted on 11 December dressed up in their most festive outfits, as they celebrated the official opening of Some Like It Hot! on Broadway.

The couple, who married in 1997, have three children together. Their eldest, James Wilkie, is twenty-years-old, and his little sisters are twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, who are thirteen.

The family was all smiles while entering The Shubert Theatre in the heart of Times Square, as they joined fellow stars such as Nathan Lane, Martin Short, Victor Garber, Bette Midler, Debra Messing, Jane Krakowski, John Stamos, Matthew Morrison, and other fellow Broadway lovers for the big night.

The men looked dapper while the ladies looked glamorous, and it appears the Sex and the City stars' daughters definitely take after their mother's iconic fashion sense.

For the special Broadway night, the twins both had long, elaborate jackets amping up their look, which definitely seem like they may have been borrowed from SJP's envy-inducing closet, as she is often seen sporting similar pieces.

What a fabulous night out!

Tabitha's featured a burgundy hued, floral brocade print, which perfectly paired with the burgundy velvet dress she had on under it.

Meanwhile, her sister's was entirely made of sequins, featuring a quarter-length sleeve, white velvet leaf motifs throughout it, and gold lace piping. She wore a chocolate brown silk dress with it.

The actress had nothing but compliments for the show

Of course they get their chicness from their mother, who wore a fitted navy blue sequin dress with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with a looped and tied long string of white pearls and a white lace coat.

The mom-of-three later raved about the show on her Instagram page, writing: "Wowza!!!!! Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, creative team for a most joyful night in the theatre!"

