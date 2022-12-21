Mariska Hargitay jets off with Peter Hermann and their kids to magical Christmas vacation - photos Happiest place on earth!

The holiday season is well under way, and as Christmas fast approaches, Mariska Hargitay is taking her children to the most magical place on earth. Her three kids were sure in for a treat this week, as their mom and dad, fellow actor Peter Hermann, jetted them off to Disney World.

MORE: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

The couple, who married in 2004, have three children. Their only biological child, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, is 16-years-old, and their youngest two, Amaya Josephine Hermann and Andrew Nicholas Hargitay Hermann, are both 11.

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay struts into CFDA Awards in figure-hugging dress

Loading the player...

MORE: GMA3 experiences major change as ABC's David Muir takes charge

Mariska took to Instagram to share adorable glimpses of her family having a blast in the iconic amusement park, visiting all of its classic spots like Epcot and enjoying rides such as Guardians of the Galaxy's Cosmic Rewind.

The actress and her husband are quite the good sports, and she shared a selfie of the two sitting front row on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride looking eager as ever to take it on.

Kid-centric as Disney World may be, it wasn't only special for her kids but for her too, as she took part in Disney World's annual Candlelight Processional.

The couple appeared to have as much fun as their kids surely did

The annual holiday event kicked off late in November, and each night, different celebrities have narrated the story of Christmas and the nativity, accompanied by festive songs performed by an orchestra and choir.

MORE: Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana is so grown up in rare photo - and wait 'til you see her hair!

MORE: Savannah Guthrie stuns Today co-stars after first look at new career move

Mariska hosted the special holiday night first on 19 December and did do so once again on 20 December, and other celebrity hosts have been Gloria Estefan, Neil Patrick Harris, Simu Liu, Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Gad, Isabella Rossellini, and more.

The actress shared a special moment with one of her kids

Following her narration, the Law & Order: SVU lead shared adorable pictures of her kids enjoying all of the festive "Disney magic," including lit up trains and fireworks flying over the iconic Cinderella castle.

Fans and Mariska's celebrity friends alike gushed over the sweet glimpse into their holidays, with her best friend Ali Wentworth writing: "Looks like the happiest place on earth," as others commented: "What an incredibly beautiful moment captured on camera!" as well as: "A picture full of love and magic and dreams."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.