Strictly's Kym Marsh melts hearts with adorable baby photo – and fans go wild! The TV star is a doting grandmother

Strictly star Kym Marsh delighted fans on Monday with a seriously adorable photo of her baby grandson, Clayton.

Taking to Instagram, the Pure & Simple songstress shared an angelic photo of little "Clay" sleeping peacefully in his pram. Prepped for the chilly weather, the youngster was dressed in a super cosy ensemble comprising a fur-lined jacket and the most precious cream beanie adorned with two pom poms.

In the caption, Kym gushed: "Oh Clay!!!!! How I LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you for my beautiful grandson @cunliffe890 @courtneyleac," followed by two red heart emojis.

Friends and fans flooded the comments section with an abundance of heartfelt messages. "They look like little angels when they're sleeping. My grandson melts my heart too," remarked one follower, whilst a second noted: "Look at those eyelashes," followed by a heart eye emoji.

Kym shared a precious photo of little Clayton

A third penned: "Aaaw he's gorgeous Kym," and a fourth added: "He is so gorgeous. Lucky to have you for his grandma too".

Kym, 46, who found fame in reality TV band Hear'Say and now co-hosts Morning Live with Gethin Jones, is married to army major Scott Ratcliff and is a mum of four.

She shares her eldest children, David, 26, and Emilie, 24, with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe, and daughter Polly, 10, with ex-husband Jamie Lomas.

The star is also a proud grandma to her daughter Emilie's son Teddy and stepdaughter Polly, and to her son David's son, Clayton.

The TV star with her Strictly dance partner, Graziano Di Prima

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Kym opened up about the joys of being a grandmother. She revealed: "There's something so special about the bond you have with your grandchildren.

"Teddy is at the age where he is getting his own personality and he makes us all laugh, and Polly is so clever and funny. Clayton is growing into such a gorgeous little boy and we all adore him."

She went on to say: "I love spending as much time with them as I can, and it's also nice to be able to hand them back to their parents when it's bedtime!"

