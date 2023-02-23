Tom Brady and daughter Vivian twin in fun new photo as they enjoy quality time together The retired NFL champion shares two children with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is a doting father-of-three, and this week he's been spending some quality time with his brood on vacation in a snowy location.

The retired NFL champion has been taking his fans along on the ride, most recently posting a picture of himself with his daughter Vivian, ten, twinning in co-ordinating ski wear as they hit the slopes.

"Daddy daughter date," he captioned the picture. Tom's sons, John, 15, and Benjamin, 13, meanwhile, featured in footage on social media posted earlier in the week, and it looked like a great time was had by all!

He shared on his Instagram Stories videos of Vivian and a friend of hers sliding down a mound of snow, and another of his two eldest sons during a break from the ski runs donning ski gear.

The football champion shares Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and John with actress Bridget Moynahan.

While Tom and his children are enjoying their ski trip, Gisele has been having fun in Brazil, where she is celebrating Carnival season.

Carnival is celebrated in Brazil from February 17 to the 22nd, kicking off the festivities the Friday before Ash Wednesday, just before the 40-day period that is Lent begins.

Tom Brady with daughter Vivian hitting the slopes on their ski vacation

Tom and Gisele announced that their divorce had been finalized at the end of October. In a statement, Tom wrote: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

Tom is also a doting dad to sons John and Benjamin - pictured with Gisele Bundchen

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Tom concluded: "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

