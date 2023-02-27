Kelly Ripa shares how son Joaquin's milestone birthday weekend was disrupted The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was on-hand to help, though!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos hiked up to Michigan over the weekend to spend some time with their youngest son, Joaquin, who turned 20 on Friday.

However, while it was a fun-filled few days for all, the very start of the celebration was mired in bad weather before the celebrity couple could even get there.

Kelly and Mark celebrated the birthday of their youngest over the weekend

On the latest installment of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mom-of-three shared that a recent spate of snow storms hitting the Midwest affected Joaquin and his friends.

"Joaquin and his roommates lost power in their apartment," she shared, although co-host Ryan Seacrest wasn't too worried about them.

"These are wrestlers," he said, referring to the youngest of the Ripa-Consuelos siblings and his friends, terming them "hearty guys".

Kelly did explain, however, that: "Wrestlers, they don't like to be cold," and while Ryan did question their decision to choose a place like Michigan, she added that their usually warm wrestling center was also out of power.

The parents went down to Michigan for Joaquin's 20th birthday

"I guess they were using the women's volleyball team's facilities, and they were just saying how nice their locker room was."

She got to then gushing about her youngest's birthday, which saw her and Mark drive down with a special cake for the birthday boy.

The All My Children stars visiting their son in Ann Arbor - where they have a rental home - and are no strangers to the odd impromptu family trip.

Kelly, Mark, and their other children, Michael, 25, and Lola, 21, posted messages paying tribute to the University of Michigan student, who has grown into a handsome young man. In fact, the trio of siblings all have quite distinct personalities, as can be seen in the below video!

Alongside images of him through the years, Kelly wrote: "Happy 20th Birthday Joaquin," while Michael called him his "best friend".

There were several photos of Joaquin enjoying student life on campus in Michigan - and he's now taller than his siblings and easily towers over his parents too.

