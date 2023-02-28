Matt Lauer's relationship with his children away from the spotlight - all we know The former Today host was axed from the show in 2017

Before Matt Lauer was fired from his position at Today amid a sea of controversy, he often spoke about his family, including his wife and three children.

But after his life spiralled out of control following multiple allegations of sexual assault in the work place, the star retreated from the public eye.

While his marriage to Annette Roque ended in divorce, many wonder what happened to his relationship with their three children, Thijs, 16, Romy, 19, and Jack, 21, and does he see them anymore?

Despite everything that has happened, Matt still successfully co-parents his children with his ex, and is very much a part of their lives.

In 2022, Matt and Annette - who were married for 21 years - were pictured looking more than amicable as they attended their daughter's high school graduation in East Hampton, New York.

They previously supported Romy at equestrian events too and put on a united front when it comes to being parents to all of their children.

Matt shares his three children with ex-wife Annette

When they were younger, Matt said that despite his former high-powered career, his favorite part of the day was sitting down for dinner with his family.

"Every night at 6:30, my entire family sits down for dinner together," Matt said. "It's definitely the best part of my day."

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, he detailed what fatherhood meant to him and the most rewarding parts.

Matt - pictured with one of his children - said becoming a dad gave him back perspective

"I was one of these people, especially early in my career, who balanced the equation too much in favor of my job; I spent most of my life focusing on that," he said at the time.

"But becoming a dad gave me back perspective; it brought balance into my life. On a day-to-day level, I love watching my kids accomplish the little things that seem trivial but are really milestones: seeing my son hit a baseball, or watching my daughter draw something that actually looks like what she says she's drawing. Or hearing them say 'I love you.' I'm a sucker for that stuff — I'm right up there with the cheesiest of dads."

Matt remained in The Hamptons for the sake of his children but as they grow up, he now also spends time at his farm in New Zealand.

