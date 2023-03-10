Sharon Stone shares rare childhood photo – and wait 'til you see her hair The Basic Instinct star turned 65 on March 10

Sharon Stone was feeling nostalgic on Friday as she took a trip down memory lane to share a rare childhood photo of herself in honor of her 65th birthday.

The Basic Instinct star shared the sweet snapshot on Instagram and the throwback was a huge hit with her followers. In the black and white image, Sharon is just a toddler blowing out candles on her birthday cake and she had the most adorable haircut.

WATCH: Sharon Stone dazzles in gold sequins ahead of 65th birthday

Loading the player...

Wearing a sweater and pants while leaning on a table in front of her delicious-looking cake, which was covered in white frosting, Sharon rocked short hair that fell to her ears and sported some super short and blunt bangs.

Captioning the photo, Sharon wrote: "Thanks universe for another trip around the sun," and her fans rushed to send her birthday wishes and comment on her appearance.

TRENDING: Carrie Underwood drops huge surprise on 40th birthday and fans are freaking out

POPULAR: Pierce Brosnan's model sons look identical to their famous parents in rare outing

"Happy birthday! We all had those bangs," replied one. A second said: "Love this so much," followed by three red heart emojis.

A third added: "Awww… so precious, beautiful memories." A fourth wrote: "Happy Birthday beautiful queen, you are adorable."

Sharon sported the cutest hairstyle as a child

Sharon's birthday will no doubt be bittersweet as it will be the first she has marked since the death of her brother Patrick in February.

Confirming his passing on Valentine's Day, Sharon fought back tears as she shared a tearful video on Instagram, in which she said: "This is to confirm that yes we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday. Yes, he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year at 11 months old."

Sharon marked her first birthday without her brother

She continued: "He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Kaylee. Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief. And we appreciate all of your condolences. Yes, we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have."

She finished by adding: "I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.