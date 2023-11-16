Gary Lineker steps out for ultra rare public appearance with lookalike son

Gary Lineker enjoyed a rare public appearance alongside his lookalike son, George, on Wednesday evening as the father-and-son-duo stepped out to attend the glitzy GQ Men of the Year Awards in central London.

Gary and his 32-year-old son looked dapper in their suits, with the Match of the Day presenter wearing a grey check suit complete with a double-breasted jacket and simple black tie.

His son, meanwhile, opted for a trendy all-black suit with black shirt at tie. George paired the look with some black platform shoes with a white chunky sole.

The awards bash was a star-studded affair and welcomed many famous faces to the Royal Albert Hall for the annual event.

Other celebrities in attendance included fellow ex-footballer and BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott, who looked sensational in a daring silver mesh dress, as well as big names in the entertainment industry such as Nicole Scherzinger, Theo James, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Allen White, Cush Jumbo, Ncuti Gatwa, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The former Spurs player's son George is the eldest of four boys. His brothers are Harry, 29, Tobias, 27 and Angus, 25. Gary welcomed his boys with his first wife, Michelle Cockayne, whom he married in 1986. However, after 30 years of marriage and four children later, the couple divorced in 2006.

Gary's sons did not follow him into the football world but were successful in their respective fields. George is the co-founder of Your Business Number, Harry works as a producer, Angus is a business development manager, and Tobias is a DJ.

After his first marriage ended, the presenter and ex-footballer went on to marry Danielle Bux in 2009 in a ceremony in Italy, but the pair announced their divorce in 2016.

More recently, Gary opened up about his love life in an interview with the Sunday Times back in September. He clarified: "I'm single. I am single." Gary refused to comment on whether he is seen as a sex symbol but expanded on his single life, saying: "I like being on my own. I know it sounds a bit mad. I have lots of company."

"I've got lots of friends and I've also got my boys… I don't feel lonely. I have the date here and there but nothing, not in terms of a long relationship."

"I've been married most of my adult life. Two really good marriages, I'm friends with both," he continued. "I'm not saying whether it'll change. It might do. I don't know. But at the minute I'm very comfortable," he added.