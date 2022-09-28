7 best children's party entertainers in the UK

As the new school year begins, your child will be bringing home invitations for their classmate's birthday parties. You're no doubt dreading your turn to host... but never fear! HELLO! has scoured the UK to find the very best children's party entertainers, enabling you to host the most hassle-free and fun-filled party for your child.

From award-winning children's magicians to bespoke themed parties hosted by cheery professionals, whatever your child's interest there is something in HELLO!'s handy guide for you. We have located entertainers from London through to Bristol and the North East, including companies who are willing to plan a bespoke party to experts who are trained to offer multi-sensory experiences for children of all ages and needs!

Lucas & Jony - Circus Twins

Puddles, London

Puddles offer spectacular bespoke themed partes

Puddles have been providing bespoke, hassle-free and environmentally friendly fun kids' parties in London since 2014. Led by Aleksandra Tyszczyk, a practising and qualified educator and experienced events manager, Puddles has developed an exceptional reputation among parents for delivering outstanding quality birthday parties. Whether your child wants Frozen or Encanto birthday-themed party to superheroes or Pokemon, they've got it all covered and have thought of every possible detail to make it a day to remember.

"Puddles team includes artists, creatives and young performers and the thing we all have in common is love for children’s fun and play."

Find out more at www.puddles.london.com

Embracing Arts Parties, Kent

Embracing Arts Parties will bring joy to all children

Embracing Arts Parties bring the entertainment to you in a venue or space where your family feels most comfortable - no living room is too small! Expect multi-sensory and interactive, fun storytelling and props!

What's more, this company of trained actor-facilitators have built on their experience of performing interactive shows for children with complex needs to create special party performances that are suitable for all children.

Find out more at: www.embracingarts.org.uk

Dazzle and Fizz, Surrey

Dazzle and Fizz will make every child's dreams come true

Whether your child would like to celebrate with an indoor wonderland or outdoor adventure, a tea party or a trip to Neverland – Dazzle and Fizz will make their dream a reality. Established in 2010, they offer everything from in-house party entertainers to bespoke party styling and planning services, this fabulous team caters for children of all ages and abilities.

This wonderful company also offers The Dazzle & Fizz Special Abilities Show – a two-hour package, with one-hour of structured entertainment which can include lights, bubbles, songs, parachutes, balloons, tactile props, musical instruments, storytelling and play.

Find out more at www.dazzleandfizz.co.uk

Lisa Pizza Children's Entertainer, Bedford

Lisa's hand printed canvas offers a personal touch

Lisa Pizza is The Queen of Fun! Prepare yourself for endless enthusiasm, party games galore, face painting and good-humoured fun for the kids – we have heard that Lisa will even have the adults in stitches.

Kids can enjoy dancing with the huggable dancing mascot Boogie Bear, dressing up and even winning prizes. As an extra sentimental touch, Lisa includes a keepsake handprint board which includes fingerprints and messages from the kids at every party so that your child can remember their special day forever.

Find out more at: www.lisapizza.info

Lucas Jet Circus Themed Parties, Bristol

Circus-themed parties offer endless fun

Lucas Jet and his friendly, talented team offer "unrivalled Greatest Showman Themed children's events" – and the reviews from parents and children are outstanding.

Lucas, Jony and friends can offer you a range of four different party packages with Lucas showing off his razor-sharp wit and super skills and spills – children can even have a go on his spaceship unicycle! You might want to treat your kids to the brilliant double act 'Lucas & Jony – Circus Twins'. For aspiring circus stars, there is a free-standing trapeze and a mega ball to bounce on!

Find out more at: www.lucasjet.party.com

DNA Kids Parties, Midlands

DNA Kids Wacky Science themed birthday party

DNA Kids parties lively entertainers provide fun, exciting and stress-free live and virtual children’s parties for 3 to 11-year-olds and awesome teenage disco parties for 12 to 14-year-olds.

This award-winning operation can provide parties across the UK and parents and children can pick any party theme from Jungle Safari to Whacky Science, Pirates Princesses and Heroes to Popstars and even All-Star Sports parties. Fun extras include a medal for the birthday child and bubble, snow and smoke machines.

Find out more at: www.dnakids.co.uk.com

Graeme Shaw Children's Magician, North East

Children will be awestruck by this award-winning magician

Family and children’s magician, Graeme Shaw has perfected his shows for happy young audiences all over Newcastle and the North East for more than two decades. He is available for Children’s Magic Parties, garden parties and more.

Graeme Shaw was awarded the Family Entertainer Of The Year at the 2020 UK Entertainer of the Year Nationwide Championships.

Find out more at: www.graemeshaw.com

