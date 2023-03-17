David Beckham and daughter Harper show their special bond in rare photo David and wife Victoria Beckham are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Aw, we adore this new photo of David Beckham and his 11-year-old daughter Harper!

The former footballer dad shared the fun snap with his Instagram followers on Friday in aid of Comic Relief, which takes place the same day – and David and Harper looked super cute wearing matching red noses. Who remembers Harper's sweet dancing in the clip below?

WATCH: Harper dancing on a night out - she's so sweet!

Loading the player...

David posted: "HAPPY RED NOSE DAY 🔴 @rednoseday Let’s have a big day and change lives, 2023 I love this years Red Nose by Sir Jony Ive, @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

In the picture, we see the dad and daughter sitting at a table in their home beside a window, both looking at each other while resting their heads on their hands. It's an adorable and close moment captured on camera.

MORE: Harper Beckham is a mini model in grunge-girl netted dress

David and Harper get their red noses on

David's fans loved the photo, with one telling the star: "Love this, you’re a great dad you always have time for the important things." Another wrote: "I love this father-daughter relationship, how special a person can be, you are David Beckham's best."

One follower commented: "Reminds me of Robin Williams in Patch Adams."

Mum Victoria shared the same 'red nose' photo on her Instagram Stories and added a heart sticked to the snap.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares emotional photo of Brooklyn and Harper for special reason

David is known for being a doting dad to his four children and he loves to spend time at home with them. In the past he has shared photos of himself cooking with Harper, a hobby they both enjoy.

Recently, he posted a tribute to the women in his life, Harper being one of them.

David wrote: "On this International women’s day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families… I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women’s day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @jackie.adams_."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.