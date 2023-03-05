Victoria Beckham shares emotional photo of Brooklyn and Harper for special reason The fashion designer is married to footballer David Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares four children with her husband David, and on Sunday, the star penned a heartfelt tribute to her eldest Brooklyn in honour of his 24th birthday.

For the special family occasion, the former Spice Girl shared a touching photograph of Brooklyn hugging his 11-year-old sister, Harper.

WATCH: Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham support mum Victoria at Paris Fashion Week show

The aspiring chef looked effortlessly cool in a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of jeans. Harper, meanwhile, made a statement in a bright cobalt blue jumper. As for hair, the trendy teen parted her blonde locks down the centre, before styling her tresses into plaits.

Despite the celebratory nature of the family get-together, Harper's sweet reunion with her brother triggered an outpouring of emotion.

Harper welled up

In the snapshot, the teen could be seen fighting back tears as she sweetly wrapped her arms around Brooklyn. A second photo, meanwhile, showed Harper gently shielding her eyes with her sleeve, as if to wipe away tears.

Alongside the photos, VB, 48, penned: "Your little sister loves you more than you could ever know and being together on your birthday made us all so happy. We love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham #harperseven [heart emojis] @davidbeckham."

The Beckhams travelled to Paris

Fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Hardest part of being the baby sister is when your older bro gets married and you don’t see him that much anymore," while a second gushed: "Harper is such a sweet soul."

A third noted: "Literally crying… pure love right here," and a fourth added: "This is the sweetest thing. You have raised wonderful children."

Brooklyn and Harper's emotional moment comes after the Beckham clan stepped out in full force to support Victoria at her latest fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Also in attendance was Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer was supported by her family

And following the conclusion of the spellbinding show, Victoria appeared to squash rumours of an ongoing feud with her daughter-in-law by warmly hugging the actress.

The two ladies have been rumoured to be feuding after Nicola opted for a Valentino wedding dress for her star-studded nuptials instead of wearing one designed by Victoria.

In an interview with Variety, 28-year-old Nicola denied the rumoured clash, explaining: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

