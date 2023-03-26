Stacey Solomon's latest picture of twinning Belle and Rose will melt your heart The Loose Women star is a mother-of-five

Stacey Solomon has been on cloud nine since welcoming the arrival of her youngest, daughter Belle, and on Sunday, the star shared a seriously adorable update featuring her three youngest children.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former X Factor contestant, 33, posted a heartwarming photo of three-year-old Rex, Rose, one and little Belle huddled together on a plush sofa.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's babies Rose and Belle are so cute together

Loading the player...

For the sweet snapshot, Stacey dressed her little girls in matching outfits featuring the most precious T-shirts emblazoned with 'big sister' and 'little sister.' Little Rose could also be seen wearing an apricot-hued ballerina skirt and baby pink tights.

Rex, meanwhile, donned a pair of comfortable jeans and a matching 'big brother' jumper. How sweet!

Rex, Rose and Belle enjoyed a sweet moment

In her caption, Stacey penned: "Happy Sunday… [cloud emoji] Daddy's got man flu so it’s been us three this weekend while he's recovering in bed! So this morning, I'm going to pop over to nanny's and hopefully grab a cuppa [praying hands emoji and laughing face emoji]."

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares relatable breastfeeding video after special day with daughters

SEE: Inside the Loose Women stars' glamorous homes: Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford and more

It's been an exciting time for Stacey and her husband Joe Swash. Following the arrival of their youngest daughter in early February, the couple have been adjusting to life as a blended family of five.

And earlier this week, Stacey delighted her Instagram followers with a major DIY project at Pickle Cottage. Creating a new space for Rex, Stacey set about switching up her children's rooms so that her two youngest can share a bedroom together.

Stacey's blended family

The presenter admitted that her son has now grown out of the panda-themed room she initially did for him, so it'll be interesting to see where her creativity will take her this time with a brand new look.

Aside from Rex, Rose and Belle, Stacey is a doting mother to Zachary 15, and Leighton, ten. She shares Zachary with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox and Leighton with ex-fiancé Aaron Barham. Joe, meanwhile, is also a proud dad to son Harry whom he shares with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey and Joe share three children together

The couple welcomed their latest bundle of joy back in February. At the time of Belle's birth, the doting parents gushed: "She's Here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world...

MORE: Stacey Solomon's babies Rose and Belle melt hearts in cute pink outfits

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can't wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.