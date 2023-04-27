Rihanna rocks oversized denim cape for surprise appearance on stage during third trimester

Rihanna made a surprise appearance in Las Vegas on Thursday April 27, as she revealed she would voice Smurfette in Paramount's new Smurfs movie.

The singer, who shared with audience members at Cinemacon that she is currently in her third trimester with her second baby, joked that it has been a "delight" to film the movie in her pajamas from home, and added: "Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me."

The superstar wore an oversized stonewash denim cape and matching jeans, and showed off her baby bump as she appeared on stage at Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino alongside Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito.

As her role was announced, she quipped: "I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn’t work out."

Rihanna will also write and record original songs for the film which will reportedly pose the question: "What is a smurf?"

© Getty Rihanna is expecting her second baby

The 35-year-old's appearance comes after she has kept relatively mum over her second pregnancy since announcing the news during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 'Lift Me Up' singer was snapped browsing a children's boutique in Los Angeles on Wednesday April 12 and the pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, show that her companion was holding a pink knitted onesie.

While assuming that pink is only meant for baby girls and blue only for baby boys is more than a little old-fashioned, the clothing item nevertheless sparked speculation about the future child's gender.

© Getty Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are awaiting the arrival of their second child after the singer made history with her surprise announcement as she became the first woman to perform the Halftime Show while pregnant. She already shares a son, born in May 2022 with partner A$AP Rocky.

The couple were first romantically linked in the summer of 2020.