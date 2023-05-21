Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper's secret passion - and she's taking after her mum!

David and Victoria Beckham both enjoy a close relationship with their daughter Harper, 11, with David and Harper sharing a love of cooking.

Victoria and Harper have a different interest in common, as the former Spice Girl revealed in a new interview with The Sunday Times. In the candid chat, the mother-of-four spoke about her love of makeup and how involved she is in designing her own range.

She also revealed that Harper is similarly obsessed and that the two of them enjoy shopping for cosmetics together.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon at Harper Seven's birthday bash

Victoria shared that one of the new products coming to arrange soon will be a thin, precise contour stick, inspired by research with her daughter.

The star told the newspaper: "So when I'm out looking for the perfect contour – usually with Harper, who is obsessed with makeup, there isn't a single product in Sephora or Space NK that she doesn't know – everything I pick up is just so thick and clumsy…"

© Getty Images Harper is a makeup expert like her mum

She went on: "Me and Harper were doing research in Miami, where there is a massive Sephora, and not one of the contour sticks could [contour my nose precisely] because they're too big… I know for a fact no one's doing this out there. I'm creating stuff I want to use."

© Getty Harper and Victoria Beckham share many hobbies

The 49-year-old shared that Harper isn't yet allowed out of the house in makeup but revealed that the youngster is an expert at applying it, just like her mum.

© Getty David and Harper at Victoria's fashion show

Victoria added: "She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally.

"Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test, I'll take her to the one down the road – it's her favourite thing. She's obsessed."

Harper with dad David

The youngest Beckham is also following in her mum's footsteps when it comes to an interest in fashion. Recently she modelled an ultra-stylish denim combo we're certain her designer mum was proud of.

Harper was the ultimate mini cool girl in her wide-leg jeans

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a photo of her mini-me to her IG Story and Harper looked super sweet in a pair of wide-leg denim jeans, which she topped with a crisp blue shirt and cosy knitted vest in a soft cream hue.

© Instagram David and Harper near their country home in the Cotswolds

Harper added a waterproof trench coat in a regal navy colour, slipping into khaki wellies as she posed against the backdrop of the Beckhams' £12m Cotswolds estate. "Country chic!" Victoria captioned her photo, which saw Harper style her brunette tresses into a neat plait.

© Getty Images Victoria launched her makeup range in 2019

It's not the first time we've seen Harper in jeans. The young fashionista looked effortlessly cool on her mum's Instagram Story back in January, rocking a pair of grey straight-leg jeans and an oversized hoodie.

© Getty A young Harper Beckham on the FROW in 2015

Harper's edgy denim featured daring rips at the knee, while her sporty hoodie was emblazoned with a retro 'Colorado Springs' logo - serving an off-duty model aesthetic.

LOOK: Breakfast with the Beckhams! David Beckham teaches Harper new skill in adorable video

Last October, the 11-year-old joined her parents as they stepped out for an after-party to celebrate Victoria's SS23 debut collection in Paris - and fans couldn't get over how grown up Harper looked.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.