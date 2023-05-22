Inside Hilary Swank's private home life since welcoming baby twins aged 48 - details

Hilary Swank is a doting mom-of-two after welcoming her newborn baby twins - a boy and a girl - with husband Philip Schneider.

The Million Dollar Baby actress has since been on cloud nine, sweetly likening the arrival of her babies to "heaven" when announcing their birth in April.

Since then, Hilary's life has completely changed, and she is loving every moment of it. The star is notoriously private, so fans are likely not to see too many photos of her children, as she raises them out of the spotlight.

What is clear though, is Hilary is enjoying just being at home with them, having built her dream house in Colorado just before their arrival. Hilary's children will enjoy lots of space to run around when they get a little older too, with Hilary's home boasting acres of land.

"We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there," she told Architectural Digest.

Hilary Swank at home with her twins

While Hilary has only shared one photo of her twins to date, she has made several references to them. Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October.

While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary Swank documented her pregnancy journey on social media

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film, Original Angels.

Hilary Swank has a beautiful home that she moved into in November

Original Angels will be out in theatres on October 13, and hugely inspired Hilary. The movie is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters.

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and is in need of a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

Hilary Swank preparing for her twins' arrival at Christmas time

© Photo: Getty Images Hilary Swank with her husband

© Instagram The actress was given an engraved 'Mama' charm for her first Mother's Day

