Janette Manrara cradles 'big' baby bump in heartwarming video

The It Takes Two presenter is due to welcome her baby later this year

Janette Manrara showcased her growing baby bump in a wholesome update ahead of her looming due date.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the It Takes Two presenter shared an intimate video of herself cradling her blossoming bump. The TV star – who is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec – looked ready to pop as she offered a fresh insight into her pregnancy journey.

Take a look at Janette's blossoming bump in the video below...

WATCH: Janette Manrara cradles baby bump in sweet update

Addressing her followers, she said: "Happy Monday. It's getting big. I mean… I can't believe it. Not long left now. Working on my Disney 100 script today. So excited for the show – it's going to be magical, as all things Disney are."

She went on to say: "Really now starting to think… It's not long before the baby arrives and I don't know if I have everything I need. I think I've been a little too cool about it, you know. Like, 'No it will be fine, I'll take my time getting everything,' and now I'm like AH! It's not long."

© Instagram Janette looks radiant ahead of her due date

Sharing a close-up of her bump, Janette finished by adding: "Keeping me company. Learning my script, aren't you."

In the video clip, Janette, 39, could be seen wearing a bump-skimming white cami top which she paired with some comfy, butter-hued fluffy trousers. She wore her chocolate tresses down loose and went bare faced as she continued to learn her script.

PHOTOS: Strictly's Janette Manrara shimmers in plunging sequin gown ahead of due date

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec packs on PDA with wife Janette in new 'baby moon’ update



Elsewhere, Janette shared a sneak peek of her new Cheshire home. In the background of her video, dramatic plants and violet flowers were on full display, hinting that Janette and her beau Aljaz have a soft spot for all things green and leafy.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz recently moved to Cheshire

Indeed, the duo traded their London pad for a new home in Cheshire in part because of how green the local area is.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, Aljaz explained: "It's something both of us have craved for a while. The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

© Getty The couple wed in 2017

Beyond this, the lovebirds opted to move closer to their fellow Strictly friends Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez. The couple live in nearby Manchester and are set to welcome their second baby later this year.

For Janette and Aljaz, becoming first-time parents has been a bittersweet experience. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the duo revealed how they explored IVF treatment after they struggled to fall pregnant naturally.

© Instagram The star is due to welcome her first child

Describing the moment he found out about Janette's baby joy, Aljaz gushed: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.

"I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.