Paris Hilton's growing baby boy makes rare appearance in new photo with hilarious twist

The "Stars Are Blind" singer welcomed her first son via surrogacy with husband Carter Reum in January

Though Paris Hilton has rarely shared snippets of her baby Phoenix since first announcing his arrival to the world back in January, she found his latest moment too cute not to share.

Paris took to Instagram Wednesday to share a sweet photo of her baby son — who already looks so big — being carried by his dad Carter Reum as the two watch Paris in awe while she rehearses for an upcoming performance.

In the behind-the-scenes moment, Phoenix is pictured sitting on his dad's arms, already looking dapper as ever in a baby blue, pinstripe romper layered under cozy, white cable knit cardigan, plus knee-high socks and tiny Balmain sneakers.

What's more, he had the most adorable accessory, a pair of headphones bedecked, in true Paris fashion, with bright blue rhinestones and even his mom's initials on them.

In another photo, Carter is photographed from behind as he lifts his son's arm in a wave towards Paris, who is wearing her own glitzy, bedazzled outfit, singing into an equally rhinestone microphone.

"Baby Phoenix watching me rehearse Stars Are Blind for my big show tonight," she wrote. Later in the day, the former Simple Life star will be performing her very first concert (with the exception of DJ sets) with a one-night-only show at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

After sharing the photo, the first-time mom had her comments section under the post flooded with comments gushing over the sweet moment, with Puerto Rican rapper Guayna, whose wife Lele Pons included Paris as a bridesmaid in their wedding, writing: "Love you fam!"

Others added: "Love this!! Best bling on a baby! That hearing protection," and: "Sooo adorable!!" as well as: "Looooove little Phoenix!!!!! Cutest little Angel!" plus another fan wrote: "He's proud of you, WE ALL ARE," as others wished her luck on her big performance.

© Getty The couple at their anniversary party in 2022

The Y2K icon, 42, shares her first child, welcomed via surrogacy, with her husband Carter, 42.

At the time, she announced the news with only a photo of his little hands wrapped around her thumb, revealing she had welcomed a baby boy via the color of her nails, blue of course. It wasn't until a month later that she revealed his full name, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Since then, she hasn't shared more than a few photos of Phoenix, only from when he was a newborn, but in her latest, he looks so much more grown up already.

She recently celebrated her very first Mother's Day, and in a post at the time – the last she shared a photo of Phoenix – she wrote: "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.

© Getty Paris and Carter were first romantically linked back in 2019

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love."

She added: "There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

