Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar sparks comments in new photo - and he's just like his dad!

Gordon Ramsay's youngest child, four-year-old Oscar, is clearly taking after his father – at least if his latest photo is any indication!

In a new snapshot shared to the little boy's official Instagram account, which is managed by his siblings, Oscar can be seen sitting on a toy digger, while holding a spoonful of food. The little boy, who looks just like chef Gordon, screws up his nose in apparent disgust.

The image is captioned: "Just diggin," and fans rushed to share their appreciation for the youngster, as well as to point out the similarity with his famous father.

© Instagram Oscar is taking after his dad

One wrote: "Oh my God the look on his face. It's like he just sampled a contestant's entry in a cooking competition and he really doesn't like it." Another teased: "Doesn’t look like he's 'digging' what he's eating lol". A third chimed in: "LOVE that face," while a fourth added: "Gordon's twin lol".

© Instagram Gordon dotes on his little boy

The little boy is the youngest of Gordon's five children, and the rest of his family clearly dotes on him. Model and influencer Holly, 23, for example, is always keen to share snaps from her time spent with her little brother.

© Instagram Gordon and Oscar in their kitchen

Last month, she shared the loveliest photo of herself with Oscar. Posted to her Instagram Stories, the sweet picture showed the pair posing for a mirror selfie at the bottom of a flight of stairs.

© Getty Gordon with his daughter Holly

In the photo, which appeared to have been taken at the family home, Holly looked relaxed in a spaghetti strap summer dress and a coordinating cardigan, and put one arm around her little brother, who sweetly held up a toy tiger.

© Instagram Holly posed with little Oscar in the sweet snap

Another of the photos shared by the podcaster and influencer was an image of herself with her parents, Gordon and Tana. All three smiled for the camera and Holly sweetly captioned the picture: "My [world emoji, heart emoji]".

Gordon and Tana share five children

Gordon and Tana have been a great comfort to the 23-year-old, including supporting her in her decision to stop drinking. At the end of last year, she celebrated two years of sobriety and took to social media to pen a moving message, in which she discussed "hitting rock bottom".

© Instagram Gordon giving Oscar a kiss

"Today marks two years since I last had alcohol. Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified," she wrote. "I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

© Getty The chef and presenter with his older children

One of her biggest sources of happiness appears to be her family and she has a special bond with Oscar. She's even previously shared how much the little boy is following in her footsteps with a sweet snap that showed him wearing Holly's stylish red handbag over his shoulder!

She captioned the cute image: "Always wanting to carry my bags". As well as Holly and little Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana also share 25-year-old Megan, Holly's twin brother Jack and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 21, who is also a keen cook and TV presenter.