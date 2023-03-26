Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son Oscar looks so grown-up in new photo with sister Holly The dad-of-five's fans were delighted with the snapshot

Gordon Ramsay's fans loved catching a glimpse of his three-year-old son Oscar's recent hair transformation, and they shared their approval once more on Sunday, as the celebrity chef's little boy posed for the sweetest photo with his older sister Holly.

In an image posted to the youngster's Instagram account, which his family runs, Oscar could be seen grinning in a mirror as Holly took a selfie with her arm around her youngest brother.

Perhaps replicating how he pronounces his sister's name, the caption read: "Hobby came to play!!" Commenters shared their appreciation, with one writing: "So grown up," and others agreeing: "Getting tall Oscar," and: "Can't believe how he has grown…"

Oscar will be celebrating his fourth birthday next month, and no doubt his large family will want to treat him. As well as Holly, 23, and little Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana also share 24-year-old Megan, Holly's twin brother Jack and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 21, who is a cook and TV presenter.

Holly clearly enjoys spending time with her littlest sibling, and a few months ago, the stylish blonde showed Oscar was following in her footsteps.

Sharing a sweet image of Oscar wearing her handbag, she wrote: "Always wanting to carry my bags".

Holly posed with her little brother

Celebrity chef Gordon revealed at the start of the year that his wife would like another child, but he was less keen. Speaking on Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston's radio show in January, the 56-year-old joked that he had "One more on the way!" when Jamie asked how many children he has.

Admitting he wasn't serious, he went on to say: "Tana would like another baby and I'm like, 'No no no,' it's already hard enough when I take Oscar to school, they say, 'Hey what's your grandad's name?' on sports day".

