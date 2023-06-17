CBS star Tony Dokoupil shares Father's Day wish ahead of special day

Tony is married to Katy Tur, and the pair have two children together

CBS broadcaster Tony Dokoupil has revealed his favorite thing to do with his kids on Father's Day – watch movies!

"My favorite thing to do with my kids is watch movies, which feels like story time for everyone," the father-of-four shared. "In fact, that's going to be my big Father's Day wish — everyone sit down, slow down, quiet down and hang around on the couch for a minute. 'Dad wants a movie.'"

Speaking to People magazine, he added: "My kids have made me 20 years older, but 100 times happier," and joked that he wants them to stay "little" forever.

Tony and Katy are parents to two

The American broadcaster is married to Katy Tur, a news anchor for MSNBC, and the couple are doting parents to four-year-old Teddy and two-year-old Eloise. He is also father to two older children, aged 13 and 11, who live in Tel Aviv, Israel, with his ex-wife.

In 2022 Tony was HELLO!'s Father's Day Digital Cover star and he shared how he isn't a fan of huge celebrations.

"I have kind of taken on the same perspective as my mom, we aren't big on huge celebrations. I will get a handwritten card from Teddy I expect - these kinds of things are really special," Tony said.

© Photo: Getty Images Katy and Tony married in 2017

The 42-year-old also shared that his young son Teddy is "at the age where he will hear the word 'no', process it, but decide to do the thing anyway… he is just like Prince Louis," and revealed how his children are always on his mind, especially when he is reporting from dangerous areas in the world.

"When I go on assignments I always have my family in the front of my mind. I think about them when I do my work because I try to explain the complexities of the world that would be clear and interesting to my almost 13-year-old. I imagine him on the other side of the camera as opposed to the whole world of potential viewers because it makes it personal. I try to tell it as though I am telling it to him," Tony said.

© Photo: Instagram The pair are both news anchors

Tony and Katy married in 2017 and last year appeared on CBS Mornings together to discuss Katy's new memoir, 'Rough Draft'. Shedding light on her childhood, the anchor described how her father was once physically abusive toward the family.

Acknowledging her reluctance to share her story with Tony, she said: "I didn't really know how to broach it with you."

Tony with his daughter

In the eye-opening interview, Katy went on to describe how she only began "confronting" the traumatic events of her childhood during the Covid pandemic after her mother sent her emotional footage of their news coverage.

She admitted that she hasn't yet been able to mend the relationship with her father, who underwent gender reassignment surgery and changed her name from Bob to Zoey.