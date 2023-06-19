Rihanna fans think Father's Day post may have revealed sex of baby number two

Rihanna paid a rare tribute to her partner A$AP Rocky and their son on Father's Day 2023 - but now fans are wondering if Rocky may have teased the sex of their second baby.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, posted a series of pictures of himself with his family, and Rihanna was quick to comment, writing: "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd." In one video Rocky, 34, was simply brushing his teeth with pink toothpaste but it was the color that has fans talking.

"The first video is him telling us Riri is having a girl!" commented one fan as another added: "The first video supposed to be gender of baby #2, she did tease RZA's name through a shirt."

While assuming that pink is only meant for baby girls and blue only for baby boys is more than a little old-fashioned, in April, the 'Lift Me Up' singer sparked speculation about the future child's gender was snapped browsing a children's boutique in Los Angeles and the pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, show that her companion was holding a pink knitted onesie.

The pictures shared by Rocky offered a glimpse into their home life, with one picture showing the rapper sleeping next to his 13-month-old son RZA - wearing adorable cow print pajamas - while another showed RZA flashing a huge beaming smile. One adorable picture showed Rocky kissing Rihanna's baby bump as he held his son, while another video showed Rocky calling Rihana, 35, his "bae" as the singer popped her baby bump out.

© Rihanna Rihanna's partner Rocky kisses her bump while holding their son

The two have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, and it is unclear when they began dating although they have been friends for over a decade, and it was only in mid-2021 that the couple officially confirmed that they were an item. In September 2021, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala, and a year later in October 2022, the couple walked the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.

In May 2023, they returned to the Met Gala event for another appearance as a loved up couple.

© Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child in May 2022, although they only recently revealed his name, on his first birthday, when Rocky captioned a picture with the comment: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN, RZA."

The mom then took the world by surprise during her 2023 Super Bowl half-time performance when she revealed they were expecting their second child. Speaking after RZA's birth, A$AP told Dazed magazine: "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram The family of three recently celebrated RZA's first birthday

"We're best friends with a baby," the 'What's My Name' singer later told Vogue.

She then continued by referring back to how long the two have known each other for: "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."