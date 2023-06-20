Jennifer Hudson's lookalike son is part of history as he steps out in public for special occasion

Jennifer Hudson was feeling all the emotions on Monday as she reflected on a moment in time last week, where she helped mark history with her beloved son, David Otunga Jr., by her side.

The EGOT winner took her 13-year-old child to The White House in Washington D.C. for the first ever Juneteenth Concert, held on the South Lawn.

The star-studded event was hosted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and was something Jennifer and her son will never forget.

Alongside a lovely photo of herself and David posing outside the iconic building, Jennifer wrote: "Last week, I got to bring my kid and my boys to the White House for the first-ever Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn.

"So special to be able to share this historic moment with them. Thank you, President @joebiden and Vice President @kamalaharris for the invitation. We will never forget it. Happy Junteenth everyone!"

Fans were quick to comment on the special photo, with one writing: "I love this!!" while another wrote: "Always making history!" A third added: "That's a great memory to have and as usual you sounded amazing."

J-Hud performed Glory and A Change Is Gonna Come at the White House concert. Other artists performing on the night included Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, and Cliff 'Method Man' Smith, a member of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

The concert was a "celebration of community, culture and music," the White House announced on Wednesday. Juneteenth marks when the last enslaved people in the United States learned that they were free, this happened on June 19, 1865.

On this day, Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom. It has been a federal holiday in the United States since June 2021.

Jennifer shares her only son with ex-fiancé David Otunga. Over the past few weeks, the notoriously private singer has shared several snapshots of her beloved child, to mark special milestones in his life.

He graduated from middle school earlier in June, and the proud mom shared some lovely photos from his school ceremony, showing him towering over his mother while dressed in his graduation outfit.

Jennifer lives with her son in Chicago, in a beautiful multi-million dollar home. The property features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

While David has been kept out of the spotlight, his kind personality was highlighted on his mother's talk show last year. Chef Michael Airhart of Taste for the Homeless – which provides meals for those in need in Chicago – visited The Jennifer Hudson Show, and revealed the young teen's generosity when he volunteered for his organization.

The chef noted that David did not disclose who his famous mom was when he volunteered, and said: "He has been helping me for a while," adding: "He has a pure heart of gold, and when I say, and I'm not making this up, you know people to have that heart of gold… He was determined to serve the less fortunate. I didn't have to say nothing."

He recalled: "He just took control of the trays, and I'm sitting up there like, 'Okay, I love this kid,' and I never knew until somebody whispered, and walked up and said, 'You know who that kid is? That's Jennifer Hudson's son,' I said, 'Yeah, right!'"

