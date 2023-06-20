Did Prince George just wear his dad Prince William's blazer? Royal fans think so

The Prince and Princess of Wales were met by an outburst of excitement from royal fans as they stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Saturday.

The royals were out in full force for Trooping the Colour, the annual event held to commemorate the monarch's official birthday. Looking immaculate in formal dress, the Wales family were a vision of unity as they charmed the crowd on the balcony - and royal fans think they have spotted something unusual about Prince George's jacket.

The nine-year-old royal looked like his father's mini-me as he donned a tailored navy jacket embellished with double-breasted golden buttons. Twinning with his younger brother Prince Louis, the future king also wore a red tie and crisp white shirt beneath his suave blazer.

© Getty Prince George and Prince Louis twinned in matching outfits at Trooping the Colour

Royal fans were quick to comment on Prince George's blazer, which many believed could have been a hand-me-down from his father's childhood wardrobe.

© Getty Prince George and Prince Louis wore smart navy blazers

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: "I wondered if Prince George was wearing his father's navy blazer (worn by William in early/mid 1990s?) Looks the same style... I might be wrong."

© Getty Did Prince George wear Prince William's childhood blazer?

"Prince George is already rocking the classic navy blazer look just like his stylish dad! He's definitely following in his father's fashionable footsteps," added another fan.

Unearthed photographs from Prince William's childhood suggest that Prince George's blazer may actually be a new design, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the royal tot had been dressed in his father's pre-loved clothes.

© Getty Prince William formerly wore a similar blazer to watch the Parade of Veterans

At last year's Trooping the Colour, five-year-old Prince Louis looked so sweet in a crisp white sailor's suit, complete with navy trim and nautical navy neckerchief, fastened in a smart knot.

© Rex Prince Louis looked adorable in a sailor's outfit on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in 2022

Twitter fans believe that the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child was actually wearing his father, Prince William's, sailor's outfit that he wore to Trooping the Colour in 1985.

© Getty Prince William wore a similar nautical outfit on the balcony in 1985

Prince William would have only been three years old at the time, so it does seem likely his son would fit perfectly into his former suit.