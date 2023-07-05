Your newborn checklist – ultimate buys for your baby

Congratulations! You've got a little one on the way, and you're in the fun and exciting world of baby products. Yes, it can be a daunting task, preparing everything you need for your new arrival, but we're here with the ultimate to-buy list to get you ready. From prams to sensory toys and breast pumps and baby carriers, discover our top picks for any parent-to-be…
Travel System
The world of prams and pushchairs can seem rather overwhelming to new parents as there are so many to choose from. Our advice would be a travel system as that usually comes in a bundle, ticking multiple to-buy items off the list in one go. This Ickle Bubba option comes with everything from a carrycot that your little one will go in from birth to the car seat and even a changing backpack, footwarmer and raincover.
Baby Bath
There is always something a new that parents need for bubba, and a baby bath is one of those items that's a total necessity. The major problem with most baby baths is they are clunky and take up SO much space in your bathroom. But this can be resolved with the Stokke Flexi Bath. Not only does it look super chic and is designed expertly for baby's comfort, but it actually folds away! So you can gently tidy it up and press it flat after you've used it, which makes it amazing for travel too.
Bedside Crib
From newborn to six months, your baby is expected to be in the same room as you, meaning you may want to consider a cot that attaches to your own bed, making night feeding and early morning soothing a little easier. The Next2Me cot from Chicco is an iconic item that you won’t regret adding to your to-buy list.
Nursery Thermostat
Make sure their sleeping space is the right temperature with an easy-to-use thermometer. This handy device from Purflo changes colour so you know you're good to go.
Bottle Prep Machine
When you're half asleep stumbling around in the dark, the last thing you want to do is head to the kitchen to prep a bottle. Tommee Tippee's genius machine creates the perfect formula bottle for you in just two minutes. Sweet dreams indeed.
Baby Monitor
Checking on your little one while they are sleeping has never been easier with the Simshine baby2 camera. With wake-up detection, the camera can soothe your baby back to sleep with a lullaby and it also has rollover detection and a two-way mic so you can speak to them from the comfort of the sofa.
Baby Carrier
Going hands free while carrying your little one is a game-changer for any new parent. Simply strap them in and you can head out for a walk or put the washing on. Plus, you'll be the envy of the mum club with this cool design from BabyBjorn.
Sensory Strip
As your new arrival can only see in black and white for the first few months, the monochrome patterns on this Etta Loves sensory strip will help their eyes focus. Plus, the more colourful side is ideal for when they get a little older.
Play Kit
Lovevery play kit subscriptions are a genius way to keep your little one constantly entertained with new toys. You select the age of your child, how often you want to receive kits and go from there. The Looker kit for newborns comes with the cutest sensory mittens, a black-and-white book, a rattle and more.
Changing Bag
Any mum or dad will tell you, travelling light with a newborn in tow is almost impossible. Invest in a good backpack to ace changing on the go. Tiba + Marl have made bags that pass the fashion test but also have a Mary Poppins level of storage. Winner.
Moses Basket
When you bring your new bundle of joy home, a Moses basket is the perfect place for them to rest. Keep downstairs for handy nap times. Plus, The Little Green Sheep have rocker and static options so you can choose the perfect one for you.
Breast Pump
If you’re going to try breastfeeding, you may be considering a breast pump purchase for easy expressing. Leading brand Medela have just launched their hands free, wearable pump that’s a real game changer. So ideal for when you’re out and about!
Nappies and Wipes Kit
Any new parent will warn you, the number of nappies and wipes you’ll require will be obscene. Get ahead of the game with this amazing starter pack from Emma Bunton’s baby brand.
Sleeping Bag
Keep little cherub cosy with a sleeping bag for them to snooze in. This oh-so adorable ‘sheeping’ bag has our vote. Cuteness overload!
First Aid Kit
An essential buy that’s there for when you need it as your child grows up. Plasters, bandages and even bravery stickers!
Nappy Bin
Not the cutest or the most glamorous item on the list, but we think this will be the biggest godsend. A Korbell nappy bin with ‘whisper lid’ that won’t make noise in the middle of the night and a tamper-proof lid for any inquisitive toddlers.
High Chair
As new parents you may not think about a high chair until your baby is weening, but with the amazing Stokke Steps Chair and bouncer add-on, it can be used for your newborn, to sit them up at the table at mealtimes. The adjustable frame means it will grow with your little one, eventually turning into a handy stool.
Babycare Products
Your little one's skin will be super sensitive when they are born so you have to be careful about creams and lotions. AVEENO® is kind, natural and a hit with parents. Stock up or add to your baby shower wish list.
Other things to buy before baby arrives
- A baby thermometer
- Playmat
- Muslin squares
- Changing mat
- Bottle brush
- Nappy rash cream
