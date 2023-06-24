Gracie McGraw wows with exciting news her parents Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will be thrilled about

Gracie McGraw's musical career is going from strength to strength, and now she has some more exciting news about it.

The oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw revealed her joy on Instagram when she wrote: "Excited to announce that I will be making my solo show debut @chelseatableandstage July 21 and July 30!! Buy your tickets now and come see me cry."

She added the name of the show: "I will probably cry".One fan commented: "YOU FINALLY GOT YOUR BREAK! We have all been waiting for you to share that extraordinary voice with others. This is it Gracie," and another added: "I AM SO PROUD I AM SCREAMING."

© Getty Gracie has carved out a career as a singer

Gracie, 26, has an incredible singing voice and has been working hard to forge a career as a Broadway star.

In May, she showcased her vocal credentials in the sold-out Broadway Sings Queen - and it's safe to say she was a hit with the audience.

© Getty Images Her parents Tim and Faith are so proud of her

She posted footage from her big moment on social media and you can see just how good she in the video below.

Gracie moved to New York City last year to pursue her dreams as a singer. She's starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media by regularly sharing videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson.

Her younger sister Audrey, 21, also lives in the city, while middle sister Maggie, 24, lives elsewhere but regularly comes to visit.

The siblings grew up in Nashville, and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith share three daughters

However, Tim admits the time has flown by way too quickly. "It's crazy. It goes by so fast," he said about his daughters during a conversation with Leo Edit in 2021. "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age."

© Instagram Gracie lives in New York

While Tim and Faith have decade-long careers of their own, nothing makes them happier than watching their children succeed. "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," he told PEOPLE in 2021 about his daughters.

© Instagram Gracie is becoming a star in her own right

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."