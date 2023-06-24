Millionaire Kylie Jenner makes astonishing confession about daughter Stormi's toy collection

Kylie revealed how she is teaching her kids to give back to the community

Kylie Jenner is giving back! The millionaire and her daughter Stormi revealed in an adorable video of them shopping in Target that for every toy her daughter Stormi is allowed to buy, they have to fill a basket with toys that are then donated.

As you can see in the video below, the pair headed to their local Target, where Stormi picked out a new toy for her own collection. Kylie said: "I told Stormi, if we’re going to get a toy, then we’re going to get a basket for — what?"

“Donating!” Stormi replied, and the video then showed the five-year-old picking out various toys including Chelsea dolls, action figures and a soccer ball and filling up the cart.

"I’m proud of you!" Kylie then exclaimed as she planted a big kiss on her "sweet baby". The TikTok video also revealed that the pair then enjoyed a mommy and daughter date at the Pool and Gabbana Cafe in Beverly Hills.

Kylie is also mom to one-year-old son Aire; she welcomed both her children with rapper Travis Scott.

© Kylie Jenner Kylie and Stormi visit Target

At the age of 21 Kylie was named the world's youngest ever billionaire after she rose to fame via her family's reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians, and most recently, The Kardashians.

The TV star is also a social media sensation, with over 388m followers on Instagram and 52.4m on TikTok but she has taken the opportunities given to her and became a beauty entrepreneur with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 which has since expanded to include swimwear, fragrances, and baby products.

However, in 2020, after Kylie sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, the business magazine later took back its claim that Kylie had reached billionaire status. "Filings released by publicly traded Coty over the past six months lay bare one of the family’s best-kept secrets: Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe," the magazine reported.

© Kylie Jenner on Instagram Kylie shares Aire with her on-again off-again boyfriend Travis Scott

Following the article's publication, Kylie and Kris Jenner's representatives hit back with a statement which Forbes quoted on its website as saying: "The accusations that the Jenners, and/or their accountants, falsified tax returns and then lied about their 2016 revenues for the last four years, are absolutely false."

But her brand continues to go from strength to strength regardless; in April Kylie Cosmetics launched a brand new mascara - and the beauty TikTok community was loving it.

© Getty Images Much of Kylie's impressive fortune comes from her cosmetics brand

Kylie herself calls her newest launch a "one swipe wonder". In a video posted on her Instagram account, she said that she worked on the wand for quite some time and wanted it to be "perfect" before she launched it.

Beauty influencer Sarah Wolak said: "I think the packaging is mega cutie" and that it is great for "natural vibes", while LA based TikTok star Paulina Quiroz said in an honest review: "It definitely gave me volume" and "a little goes a long way".