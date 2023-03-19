Gwyneth Paltrow shares very rare picture of son Moses with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth and Chris are co-parents to Moses and Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow loves doting on her children that she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16.

The mom-of-two provided a glimpse into her sweet life at home with her son while Apple is away from home for college.

Moses made a rare appearance with his famous mom at home

Sharing a photograph of the insanely healthy meal she had prepared for Moses, Gwyneth added a slew of heart emojis beside her son.

Looking like quite the grown-up, he sported tousled hair and a sweatshirt from the English band The 1975, a striking mix of his famous parents.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares sweet photo of long-awaited reunion with daughter Apple Martin

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow details shocked reaction to mother Blythe Danner having same cancer as her father

He sat in their dining area, surrounded by several pieces of identical blue and white china impeccably arranged behind him as the sun shone on their wooden table.

The Goop founder is now married to Brad Falchuk and he has two children, Isabella and Brody, who recently celebrated his birthday. Check out a glimpse of Gwyneth and Brad's life in the video below.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow's healthy lunch with husband Brad

Loading the player...

The actress dated Brad Pitt from 1994 to 1997, and she has since spoken out about their relationship a few times after which she was married to Coldplay frontman Chris from 2003 to 2016, and has been married to now-husband Brad Falchuk since 2018.

Last year Gwyneth experienced a major family life change when Apple moved out of the family home to go to college and she has not been shy when it comes to confessing what a difficult process it has been.

MORE: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning $17.5m childhood home – complete with spa, cinema & car showroom

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's husband reacts to her friendship with ex Brad Pitt

Speaking to People during the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Los Angeles, she opened up about the recent changes in the Paltrow household.

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Gwyneth said, recalling the day Apple officially moved out of their home and into her new college dorm.

Gwyneth and ex Chris share daughter Apple and son Moses

She admitted: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," revealing that she wishes she could see her more often.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.