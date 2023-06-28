Michael Strahan delivers adorable update on 'new life' from inside luxe family home

The GMA host has four children and has been dating model Kayla Quick for seven years

Michael Strahan left his fans cooing with his latest social media post featuring an adorable new family member.

The Good Morning America host gave a glimpse into his 'new life' with the latest addition to his family, his new puppy, Zuma.

The clip from inside his luxury apartment in New York was deemed "too cute" by fans as it saw the bundle of fluff playing with Michael's other dog, Enzo.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's adorable video of his new life as his pups play together

The pair played tug of war around his plush abode and the former NFL athlete captioned the video: "Enzo vs Zuma for the toy… I think Enzo is being a nice older brother and making Zuma feel like she has a chance. #MyNewLife."

MORE: Inside GMA star's epic homes - Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee and more

Fans commented: "Uhhhhh, Enzo ain't letting go for nothing. Zuma gonna have a headache later tonight," and, "So cute playing together."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Michael's teen daughter, Isabella, introduced Zuma to fans in May in a video shared by her dad. "Everyone meet Zuma Strahan," he wrote alongside the video of her cuddling the pooch. "New puppy so Enzo has a sister!! Welcome home."

Enzo isn't the only one who will be yearning for a little more company soon as Michael's twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, 18, are heading off to college this summer.

© Getty Michael will be an empty-nester when his girls leave home

Their famous father will then be an empty-nester and it'll be a big change in the Strahan household. The teens are leaving their family home in New York, with Isabella enrolling at the University of South California over 2,000 miles away, and Sophia embarking on a new adventure 700 miles away at Duke University in North Carolina.

The big news is a bittersweet pill for Michael to swallow as his "babies" leaving home is a massive step in them growing up.

They will both move out of the family home in September

He won't be completely alone, however, as his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, will be sure to provide plenty of comfort to Michael. The couple have reportedly been together since 2015, though they have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

She stepped out recently though to support Michael when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

© Getty Images Michael and Kayla keep their romance out of the spotlight

Kayla, who is 33, founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells single-packet powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's model girlfriend stars in an ad campaign with his daughter

Though she doesn't appear to have her own social media accounts, she makes occasional appearances on her business' Instagram page to promote the wellness drinks.

She also featured in a campaign with Isabella for Michael's coconut water, 100 Coconuts and the ad can be seen in the video above.