Michael Strahan's twin daughters decide to leave family home - but where will they live?

Michael Strahan is a doting dad to his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, as well as his older children, son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, but the Good Morning America star is about to become an 'empty nester'.

The star's twin daughters are both leaving their family home in New York, with Isabella enrolling at the University of South California over 2,000 miles away, and Sophia embarking on a new adventure 700 miles away at Duke University in North Carolina.

The big news is a bittersweet pill for Michael to swallow as his "babies" leaving home is a massive step in them growing up.

When Sophia and her date were heading off to prom, Michael admitted he couldn't cope with her growing up.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Michael Strahan and daughters Isabella and Sophia

He captioned the image: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

What is Michael Strahan's New York home like?

Michael's Upper West Side apartment has been shown off on his Instagram, and it’s a modern haven.

© Instagram Michael's twins currently live with him in New York but that's set to change

His open-plan living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, adding lots of light to the space, as well as a large sofa, a flatscreen television, and various pieces of artwork on the walls.

The kitchen is so chic with off-white cupboards and white marble worktops. He also has a glass bubble pendant light, and a silver hob with a matching cooker hood. Swanky!

© Photo: Instagram Michael has a cute garden space

A rarity in New York, Michael is lucky enough to have his own outdoor space – a small terraced area lined with a brown fence which he can access through French double doors.

Is Michael Strahan married?

The TV star has been married twice – once to Wanda Hutchins between 1992 to 1996, and then to Jean Strahan for seven years from 1999 until their divorce was finalized in 2006.

While he is not married at the moment, the father-of-four has been quietly dating Kayla Quick for seven years.

© Instagram Michael with his son, Michael Jr

Although they have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, Kayla did step out to support Michael when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kayla founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells single-packet powdered drinks that deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to the brand website.

Fans have noticed that Michael has been absent from GMA for a little while, and it is believed that he is likely to be now spending as much time as possible with his kids before the big change.