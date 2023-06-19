Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy share the joy of welcoming newborn on Father's Day

Dancing With The Stars pro, Peta Murgatroyd, 36, and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 43, have embraced the happiness of welcoming their second child into the world, just in time for Father's Day. The couple shared their excitement on Instagram, allowing fans to be a part of their special journey.

In an intimate video shared by Maksim, Peta could be seen lying in a hospital bed, ready to welcome their precious bundle of joy. The couple's love and anticipation were palpable as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.

Peta and Maksim, who exchanged vows in 2017, are already proud parents to their six-year-old son, Shai. However, their journey to expanding their family has not been without challenges. Peta courageously revealed earlier this year that she had experienced three heartbreaking miscarriages before announcing her second pregnancy.

MORE: Beloved DWTS pros unexpectedly depart show just weeks before premiere

© Instagram Maksim cradles his newborn he shares with DWTS alum Peta

To celebrate the arrival of their newborn son, Maksim shared an adorable photo on Instagram, cradling the little one in his arms. He expressed his joy on Father's Day, writing, "Happy Father's Day to me! #MadeInPeta." The heartfelt caption spoke volumes about the love and pride Maksim feels for his growing family.

Prior to the birth, Maksim shared a glimpse into their journey to the hospital on his Instagram stories. The video captured a lighthearted moment between the couple as they prepared for the arrival of their baby. Peta, with a playful gesture, humorously interacted with her husband, indicating it had been a challenging night.

Addressing their followers, Peta confirmed: "We're having a baby," showcasing her excitement through joyful arm movements. She also playfully mentioned the difficulties they faced on their way to the hospital, acknowledging the support from their fans who predicted the imminent arrival.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy share the joy of welcoming newborn

The video concluded with Maksim's words of anticipation, stating: "We're here. Let's get that baby!" The couple's shared joy and readiness were evident as they embarked on the journey of welcoming their newest family member.

In another heartfelt Instagram post, Maksim expressed his admiration for his wife and their journey together. He shared a touching photo of them holding hands in the hospital and revealed the dedication it took to reach Los Angeles in record time, thanks to the support of their family.

© Photo: Instagram Peta share's bump

Maksim's caption praised Peta's incredible motherhood skills, emphasizing her role as a "fantastic unicorn." He eagerly anticipated the arrival of their baby boy, recognizing the lucky life awaiting their new addition.

© Photo: Getty Images Maksim and Peta with their son

Read more HELLO! US stories here