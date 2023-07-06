This Morning host Holly Willoughby has shared the cutest insight into her family life with her children, who she shares with her TV Producer husband Dan Baldwin.

During a segment discussing grandparents on Wednesday's show, Holly revealed the adorable name her eight-year-old son Chester calls his grandma, Holly's mum Linda, as we see in the video below.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals son’s cute name for his grandma

Holly, 42, told viewers: "My mum, being a grandma, always has some sweets on her somewhere, so Chester would always walk up to her and go, 'Grandma Wheetie' because he couldn't say sweeties. So she is always known as 'Grandma Wheetie' now because there's always a sweet somewhere."

Aw, we love that. What a cute name for his grandma, and we bet Linda adores the endearing term.

Holly also shared a photo on Instagram of some of Chester's artwork recently, which featured a figure crafted from tinfoil standing upright on an A4 sheet of paper. Her creative son had added some shading on the paper to create the illusion of a shadow.

Holly penned in her caption: "This might be my favourite yet Chester… #shadows," followed by a trio of heart emojis.

© Instagram Holly shared a snap of Chester's artwork

In her weekly newsletter to her Wylde Moon subscribers, which is sent out every Monday afternoon, Holly spoke of her family's plans this summer.

She wrote: "The start of July means that the school holidays are in sight. I'm really looking forward to kids not having to set alarms.

"Having been 'on the clock' for most of the year, now that they're older I just want them to sleep for as long as their internal body clocks need them too. It's so important for them."

© Photo: Instagram The family-of-five often go on dreamy holidays

She continued: "In a similar vein, I'm determined not to plan too many activities so that we can all be more fluid this summer. I think as parents, we put so much pressure on ourselves to fill every minute with activities to occupy the kids, we lose sight of the fact that school holidays are actually an important time for them to recharge their batteries. These summer weeks offer crucial time out from the unrelenting routine and learning expectation that school brings."

The mother-of-three went on to reveal that she has "finally" realised it's OK for her kids to be bored.

"Being bored gives them (and me!) the time and headspace to refresh and regenerate. If you have any tips for how you manage the school holidays I'm all ears. And I'll let you know how we all get on in September!" she added.