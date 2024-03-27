Nicole Kidman reveals which A-lister helped her win 'major points' with her teen daughters with Keith Urban

Looks like Nicole Kidman's daughters go to concerts for magic instead of an AMC, based on what the Oscar-winning star revealed on social media.

On Tuesday, Olivia Rodrigo took to her TikTok account to share a video of herself from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada ahead of her show as part of the ongoing Guts World Tour.

However, instead of a conventional introduction to the space, she went the more dramatic route, walking around to the sound of Nicole's iconic AMC commercial.

What made it even more exquisite was her choice to pair the clip with a white tank top that read "We come to this place for magic," and fans were ecstatic.

However, none were more enthused than Nicole and her two teenage daughters with Keith Urban, 15-year-old Sunday Rose, and 13-year-old Faith Margaret, who seem like they'd be in the perfect age bracket to be Olivia Rodrigo fans.

Such definitely was the case! Nicole, 56, took to her Instagram Stories with a snippet of the TikTok, writing across it: "You just won me some major points with my girls! Adore you, @oliviarodrigo xx."

Olivia's Guts World Tour, in support of her second studio album GUTS, serves as the follow-up to the commercial and awards run for its parent album, which was a global smash in the vein of its predecessor SOUR and was nominated for six Grammys, including for tracks "Vampire" and "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."

Nicole, on the other hand, recently spoke more at length about raising teenagers in her interview with Elle, and gushed about the idea of being around teenage girls. She not only talked about hosting parties for them, but also for all their friends.

© Instagram Nicole revealed that her daughters were fans of Olivia and her new TikTok

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she told the publication. "I marvel at that age group and what they're dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."

She also revealed just how much her kids have contributed to her success, specifically citing Sunday's influence on the return of Big Little Lies for a long-awaited third season.

© Getty Images Olivia embarked on the "Guts World Tour" in February

"My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, 'Okay, there's just no question, there has to be a third,'" she revealed, explaining that Sunday even gave character development notes. "She's like, 'Celeste, she's not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.'"

The Being the Ricardos star spoke of the family-of-four's home life in Tennessee, which saw the four of them involve themselves with the efforts of their local community, from school donation drives to children's hospital visits.

© Getty Images Nicole shares her two daughters with husband Keith Urban

Nicole noted that it was something her daughters liked and were passionate about as well, adding: "I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that. Just a citizen who's in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."

