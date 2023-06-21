Kate Hudson's son Ryder spends time away from home with famous former stepdad - see heartwarming photo

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is a doting mom-of-three

Kate Hudson has a happy blended family who are incredibly close, and the latest photo is too heartwarming!

This week, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress' oldest son Ryder Robinson, 19, was pictured with Kate's ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy, and his brother Bingham, 11, in the UK.

The Muse frontman took Ryder and Bingham to the England vs North Macedonia game at Old Trafford, which ended in a 7-0 triumph.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson's son Ryder gets his first tattoo!

In the caption, Matt wrote: "The boys first England game: 7-0 win, and favourite player Saka gets a hat trick! Amazing." Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "This is so lovely!" while another wrote: "This boys are so big!!" A third added: "You guys look so happy!!"

Matt and Kate were engaged between 2011 to 2014 and share son Bingham together. The musician helped raise Ryder - whose father is Chris Robinson - and has a close bond with the teenager.

Kate Hudson's son Ryder with former stepdad Matt Bellamy and brother Bingham

Kate previously opened up about her relationship with her exes, revealing that she felt very lucky with such a supportive setup.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren gather around Kurt Russell in celebratory new photo

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's toddler grandson melts hearts during day out with family

She told Women's Health in 2021 while discussing the blended family: "One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something.' I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

© Instagram Kate Hudson and ex-husband Chris Robinson with son Ryder

"I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads," the Almost Famous star added. "I trust them." Matt also shared a sweet tribute to Ryder last year when he headed off to university.

Kate Hudson and son Ryder with the star's fiancé Danny Fujikawa

He shared photos of Ryder playing in his band on stage in LA, ahead of his move to New York, where he is enrolled at New York University. He wrote: "@mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @thecodependence at @themintla tonight. He’s off to @nyuniversity next week, can’t believe it. Very proud of my boy!"

MORE: Goldie Hawn's rare insight into Kurt Russell relationship sparks reaction from daughter Kate Hudson

MORE: Kate Hudson recalls brother Oliver's intense reaction after embarrassing moment with mom Goldie Hawn

Among the pictures shared by Matt was one of Kate watching her firstborn on stage, looking incredibly proud. Fans were quick to praise Matt after reading his sweet tribute, with one writing: "This is how all step parents should be," while another wrote: "You're so sweet," while a third added: "What a star! And how beautiful and wholesome to have you supporting him."

© Gotham Kate Hudson and son Ryder are incredibly close

Matt is now married to Elle Evans, and they welcomed daughter Lovella in 2020.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stun in swimsuits during family vacation

MORE: Goldie Hawn gushes over son Oliver Hudson and granddaughter in rare photo

Kate has a close bond with Ella too and was recently pictured out at an event in London. The Glass Onion actress is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa and the couple are parents to three-year-old daughter Rani.

© Getty Images Kate with stepdad Kurt Russell and mom Goldie Hawn

Kate has also remained on good terms with Ryder's father, and the pair were pictured last year at his graduation from high school, looking incredibly proud in a sweet image captured on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.