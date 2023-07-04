Kate Hudson wows in skirt with thigh-high slit as she enjoys jaw-dropping vacation

Goldie Hawn's daughter jetted off to the French capital with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson frequently floors fans with her sartorial choices, and the actress did just that on Tuesday when she posed up a storm in a daring maxi skirt.

Taking to Instagram, the Bride Wars actress posted a slew of snapshots documenting her recent trip to Paris with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Instagram Kate rocked a daring denim skirt

Amongst the blissful photos, Kate, 44, shared a wholesome video of herself marching across a regal bridge before pausing to point out the iconic Eiffel Tower looming in the background.

In the clip, Kate looked every inch the Parisian fashionista in her stylish denim maxi skirt which featured a bold thigh-high split running down the centre. She teamed her statement garment with a simple white camisole, an oversized navy cardigan and a pair of tan heeled boots.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a romantic trip

Kate finished off her outfit with some slinky gold bracelets and a pair of classic sunglasses.

Elsewhere, the Fool's Gold actress posted a loved-up photograph of herself enjoying a refreshing drink with her beau, Danny. Kate was pictured beaming from ear to ear as Danny sweetly planted a tender kiss on her cheek. Swoon!

In her caption, she simply penned: "Paris we love you," followed by a baby blue heart emoji.

© Instagram Danny and Kate looked smitten

Stunned by her appearance, Kate's Instagram followers were quick to heap praise on the lovebirds, with one writing: "Always Fabulous!" while a second chimed in: "That jean skirt is amazing."

A third remarked: "Beautiful couple!!" followed by a red heart emoji and a fourth sweetly added: "Great pics! Glad you guys enjoyed Paris!"

© Getty Danny and Kate got engaged in September 2021

Kate's latest 'postcard' from Paris comes after she shared a fresh update with regards to her nuptials. She made the rare comment over on Instagram while wishing her other half a happy birthday.

Alongside a carousel of heartwarming family photos, Kate said: "Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I'm so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married… When we have time to plan it."

While the duo aren't in any rush to say "I do," we don't doubt that the happy couple are finding time amid their hectic work schedules to plan their dream wedding.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's new family video has fans asking the same thing

Aside from planning their wedding, Kate and Danny have their hands full with family commitments. The couple are doting parents to four-year-old Rani, whilst Kate is also a proud mom to two boys. She shares 19-year-old Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old Bingham whom she co-parents with her ex-partner, Matt Bellamy.

© Instagram Kate is a mother-of-three

And it seems like Kate is somewhat taken by the idea of welcoming a fourth child. Refusing to rule out the possibility of becoming a mother again, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress told Today in 2019: "I always thought I'd have four to six kids. That was like, when I was really little, I thought that."

She continued: "When you come from a big family, you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So, I always thought I'd have [more kids]."