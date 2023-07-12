Dylan Dreyer's fans in disbelief at son in video from inside family home

The Today host is a wonderful mom to her three boys who she shares with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer was once again praised for being a great mom and role model to her boys on Tuesday when she shared a video from inside their family home - and it's adorable.

The Today meteorologist posted a Cooking with Cal video in which she was whipping up a casserole with the help of her youngest son, Calvin.

The six-year-old peeled, cut and cooked alongside his famous mom who encouraged him every step of the way.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's son steals the show in Cooking with Cal

Their bond was evident and fans couldn't wait to weigh in, marveling at how grown up Calvin is, and also to commenting on Dylan's patient parenting.

"Cal has grown so much!! Such a great sous chef," wrote one, while another added: "Great idea for him to cut with kitchen scissors," and a third said: "Thank you for being a role model for many parents like you. You both impressed me," as a fourth marveled: "When did he get so big?"

Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons

Calvin is turning out to be quite the little chef, and earlier this year, Dylan, shared her joy that they had been nominated for two Taste Awards.

At the time, she took to social media, and posted a photo in the kitchen with Cal and wrote: "What an honor for me and my little buddy Cal to be nominated for TWO @tasteawards !! YOU can vote for us in the viewer’s choice category!!

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

"We still get to do our silly little Cooking with Cal segment because of you and your support. Thanks so much for watching us have fun together in the kitchen! And thanks to @fishlense for filming us and making us look good! Click the link in my bio to vote."

It turns out that they were winners too, and it's not hard to see why when you watch one of their shows. Dylan shares her three boys, Rusty, one, Oliver, three and Calvin with her husband, Brian Fichera.

© Getty Calvin has made frequent appearances on the Today Show through the years

They had to navigate their oldest's challenging Celiac Disease diagnosis earlier this year, but as always Dylan took it all in her stride.

While hosting Today, the 41-year-old anchor told her co-anchors, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, about something she and her family had been dealing with for a "couple months now."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are getting their parenting down pat

She revealed that starting last year, her son had been dealing with "excruciating pain," and despite consulting several doctors, they were unable to find a cause.

However, earlier in the year, they finally discovered that Calvin had Celiac Disease, an autoimmune disease in which the ingestion of gluten can damage the small intestine.

© Getty Dylan and Brian make a great team

Thankfully, things have been looking up since then, with the family-of-five removing all traces of gluten from their home and diet, even throwing away kitchenware to limit cross-contamination.

Calvin revealed that he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."