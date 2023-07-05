Gemma Atkinson's sweetest baby bump photos ahead of due date

Strictly couple Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are seemingly days away from welcoming their second bundle of joy – a baby boy.

The couple – who are already doting parents to three-year-old daughter Mia – have been keeping their social media fans up to date with their pregnancy journey. Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of Gemma's sweetest baby bump photos ahead of her looming due date.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off bare baby bump during pregnancy workout

© Instagram Gemma shared her news on Instagram

Gemma and Gorka announced their joyous baby news via Instagram in January 2023. To mark the family milestone, the couple posted a trio of touching black-and-white photos featuring a snapshot of little Mia embracing her mum's bare baby bump.

In her caption, Gemma penned: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

© Instagram The duo posing in their home gym

Gorka and Gemma looked every inch the power couple as they posed for a gym selfie back in February. In the photo – which was posted to Gorka's Instagram account – Gemma positively glowed as she leant on her beau for support.

"One of us is keeping strong to grow a human. Me, well I'm just here for support," Gorka noted in his caption.

© Instagram The couple got engaged in 2021

Throughout her pregnancy, Gemma has debuted a plethora of stylish maternity outfits. In April, the former model rocked a stunning orange and white gingham bikini during a beach trip with her family.

The pair looked smitten as they enjoyed a blissful moment on the beach as a family of three. And little Mia stole the show in the series of sweet photos, grinning at the camera while enjoying her last family holiday as an only child. In his caption, Gorka gushed: "Holiday memories," followed by a yellow and orange heart emoji.

Despite looking flawless, the former Hollyoaks actress has been incredibly candid about her body confidence.

Opening up, she said: "My boobs alone are 3 cup sizes up! 2nd pregnancy, almost 4 years older and with a little boy this time it's been a lot harder on my body. (I know how we feel about our bodies is relevant to the individual and it's just how I currently feel in MY body).

"I got to the beach on day 1 of this holiday, looked at Mia playing and I suddenly felt relaxed. It dawned on me if I kept them on that she'd ask why I'm in trousers and I thought about the negative effect it could have on her down the line me saying 'because mummy's legs & bum are a lot bigger than usual.' I don't ever want her to feel like she should cover herself, especially on the beach!"

© Instagram The radio host looked so sophisticated

Gemma amped up the glamour for the British Soap Awards in June. For the glitzy event, the mother-of-one donned a spellbinding white gown covered in thousands of sequins. She accessorised with a pair of white heels and a white satin handbag for a chic, monochromatic look.

As for hair and makeup, the radio presenter wore her golden locks in a playful bun and finished off her look with a touch of bronzer and gleaming highlighter.

In pictures shared to social media, Gemma could be seen gently cradling her blossoming baby bump. Too sweet!

© Instagram The couple are due to welcome their second child

Gemma, Gorka and Mia enjoyed an afternoon weekend stroll ahead of welcoming their newest family addition. In the snap, a radiant Gemma could be seen clutching two frozen yoghurt treats. She was all smiles as she enjoyed a wholesome moment with her loved ones.

Fans were stunned by Gemma's growing bump, with one writing: "Wow! Has your bump dropped? Not long now," while a second chimed in: "Baby Boy is going to be here very soon!!! Looking good Gem."

A third wrote: "Oh you all look wonderful. Enjoy the anticipation," and a fourth penned: "Oohh that baby looks ready to meet you."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are preparing to welcome a baby boy

Smitten couple Gorka and Gemma kept their romance alive with a summer date night earlier this month. The duo shared a glimpse inside their evening date with a series of sweet Instagram photos.

For the romantic occasion, Gemma looked gorgeous in a bump-skimming gingham maxi dress which she teamed with a pair of metallic sandals. Gorka, meanwhile, looked dapper in a pair of smart black trousers and a black linen shirt.

In his caption, Gorka quipped: "Mum & Papa went one a date. Duration: the length of the movie Sing. Credit: to the grandparents. Now back to reality."