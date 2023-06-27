Kelly Ripa's son Michael throws support behind sister Lola as she announces news close to home

Kelly Ripa's children are all incredibly talented, with her oldest two both following in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Most recently, her daughter Lola, 22, shared some exciting news on social media related to her music career.

The aspiring singer took to Instagram to share a preview music video for her second single, Divine Coming. The video consisted of a montage of different clips featuring Lola, including one of her sitting in a car and another of her applying eyeliner.

Kelly's oldest son Michael, 25, was one of the first to reply to Lola's video, writing: "Amazing stuff, Pinky." Fans were also quick to reply to Lola's song, with one writing: "You are beyond talented," while another wrote: "Wow, this is so cool!" A third added: "I can't wait for this!"

Lola studied music at New York University and released her debut single, Paranoia Silverling, back in 2022.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are incredibly proud of their daughter too, and when she released her first song last year, they both threw their support behind her, sharing it on their own platforms and promoting it with their fans.

What's more, Lola opened up about her parents' reaction to her single, giving an insight into their relationship in the process.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael previously supported sister Lola when she released her debut single

Chatting to People last year, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured." It's been a big year for Lola, who recently graduated from college.

© Patrick McMullan Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doting parents

She also moved back home with her parents after studying for a semester in London. During an episode of Live earlier in the year, Kelly and Mark opened up about Lola moving back home to their townhouse in the Upper East Side.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos - who recently graduated from NYU

Mark explained: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home last week [from London] and she's so excited to be living with us again.

"It's her last semester of college so she won't be going back into an apartment. And you know what she's started doing? Doors closed in our bedroom, she doesn't knock.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children

"She just walks on it and says 'Hey girls', and so I said 'Lola I'm very excited that you're home, we missed you, you are the heart of this family, you are so funny and fantastic, but you've got to knock.'"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a close-knit family

Kelly added: "At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem! She keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again. She knocks while entering now. Be warned Lola Consuelos!"

