BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst shares new update on newborn baby girl

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared a fresh update on her newborn baby girl after giving birth just a few weeks ago.

The business presenter, who welcomed her third child earlier this month, responded to one of her Twitter followers who asked how she and the baby were doing.

The tweet in question read: "Hi Nina, how are you and the baby? Hope all is well and you're not kept awake."

© BBC Breakfast Nina and Ted welcomed their third baby earlier this month

Nina, who is currently on maternity leave, reassured the fan that all was well in her response: "We are great thanks. She does keep me up but all worth it."

The arrival of Nina and her husband Ted's third baby was announced by her colleagues Sally Nugent and Jon Kay on 3 July during an episode of BBC Breakfast.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces birth of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Sally told viewers that her co-star had welcomed a "very healthy, beautiful baby girl," while Jon added that the newborn's name is a "work in progress".

Just weeks after Nina welcomed her little girl, she and her husband celebrated ten years since they first met, with the BBC star marking the special occasion with a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram.

The 42-year-old shared a series of throwback and current photos, featuring snaps from when the couple first met at a festival in Croatia to a very recent picture showing Ted cradling their newborn.

SEE: BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty and more

MORE: Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's home life away from the cameras

"10 years ago today I met @fedbyted1at a festival," Nina wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a snapshot of the young lovebirds enjoying a few drinks while basking in the Croatian sun.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared a throwback photo to when she first met Ted

In a second post, which featured another photo of the pair beaming while enjoying the festival, the star continued: "We spent the rest of the festival together."

She went on to share a video of a small glitterball hanging from the kitchen ceiling in their Manchester home, writing in the caption: "Now a teeny tiny kitchen disco ball is all we have left of the rave."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina first met her husband back in 2013 at a festival

In the final post, she shared an adorable snap of her husband Ted staring adoringly at their new baby. "I wouldn't change a thing," read the caption.

Nina later put the photos together in an Instagram reel, which she posted on her main grid alongside the caption: "Made a reel. That was a faff. Happy 10 years to the best one."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared a snap of her husband Ted cradling their newborn baby girl

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one person writing: "Congratulations and welcome to your new baby," while another added: "Congratulations. Missing you on the sofa of a morning! Enjoy the rest."

A third follower commented: "Lovely photos, you all look so happy."

Nina and Ted first locked eyes in Croatia in 2013 and went on to tie the knot the following year before later welcoming two sons: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, who arrived two years later in 2018.

© Instagram Nina with her two boys, Digby and Michael

Before signing off on maternity leave, Nina was a regular fixture on our screens, having joined the BBC Breakfast team in 2018. While she initially began working on a freelance basis, it didn't take long before she landed a role as a relief presenter when the regular hosts were absent.

Since 2020, she has been the programme's main business presenter, replacing Steph McGovern.