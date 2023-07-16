Pregnant Janette Manrara looks radiant in boho bridal dress to mark special anniversary days away from due date

The Strictly Come Dancing star is about to welcome her first child with Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec marked a romantic milestone in their relationship on Saturday as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, just weeks before they become parents for the first time.

"Happy 6th wedding anniversary Bučko," Janette penned on Instagram, where she donned a beautiful boho bridal dress that accentuated her blooming baby bump.

The couple embraced each other in the photograph taken from their recent shoot with HELLO!. Janette was glowing in the lace, thigh-split gown and Aljaz looked equally smart in a crisp white summer shirt and navy chinos.

"Last one just us two. To many more years of adventures, love, and laughter together. I love you w/ all my heart and feel so lucky that our little one and myself get to have you forever," Janette added to her caption.

The Strictly stars were flooded with happy messages from their fans and friends, who rushed to the comments to share their love. Their co-star and Aljaz's dance partner Katya Jones penned: "Congratulations to my wonderful friend! Seeing you happy makes me smile always."

Another fan added: "I absolutely love these two, can't wait to see the bubba… Happy anniversary," as another chimed in: "Happy sweet 6th Wedding Anniversary guys. Such a sweet, beautiful couple - your baby is going to be so loved."

The Latin and ballroom stars marked their nuptials six years ago with not one, but three magical wedding ceremonies over three weeks. Aftering falling in love in 2010 after meeting on tour in Burn The Floor, the parents-to-be first tied the knot in London surrounded by their Strictly co-stars, going on to have a second ceremony in Slovenia and a third in Miami, each of them equally as special as the other.

Despite their upcoming family milestone, returning to the dance world appears to be on the agenda for the couple in the near future. During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Janette revealed her plans to return to work in the autumn, presenting Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, alongside new co-host Fleur East.

Aljaž, who left Strictly last year, plans to take some time off so he can throw himself into dad duties. "Aljaz is going to step in and do daddy daycare and if he can’t I will take the baby to work with me," said Janette.

"I've changed nappies before," added Aljaz, who has two young nieces in Slovenia. "At the end of the day, it all comes down to how much you want to be involved. We’re lucky that I can take a step back from everything else and just be a dad for the time being."