Paris Hilton wows fans with very daring look as she reveals details of first concert

Paris Hilton often stuns fans with her daring fashion looks, and Saturday was no different as she shared a throwback to one of her boldest outfits ahead of her first-ever live concert next week.

Taking to Instagram, the Stars Are Blind singer shared a snap from 2003 which showed the star attending the Maserati Concert rocking a flirty pink lingerie set, complete with black and white striped suspenders and stockings.

She wrote in the caption: "Loved this iconic Pussycat Dolls burlesque moment at the 2003 Maserati Concert! Incredible choreography & creative direction by the legendary @RobinAntin & @MikeyMinden! Can't wait to show you their work at my ICONS ONLY show on the 7th at @TheFondaTheatre. #IconsOnly #ThatsHot #SummerOfSliving."

Taking to the comments section, Paris' followers were quick to praise the stunning ensemble. One person wrote: "So iconic!!" while another added: "Just Wooow."

© Cindy Ord/MG23 Paris will soon be taking to the stage for her first-ever singing concert

On June 7, Paris will be headlining her first-ever singing concert in Hollywood. The event will take place at The Fonda Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard and will see the reality star perform some of her biggest songs.

Paris, who has become known for her career as a DJ in recent years, will be joined by "a variety of popular artists and musical guests" on the stage.

© Photo: Getty Images Paris will be joined by a variety of popular artists and musical guests at her concert

The concert will also mark the official debut of the new music division of Hilton's media company, 11:11 Media.

"My media company continues to expand, and I am so excited about the launch of 11:11 Media’s music division," the 42-year-old said in a statement announcing the event.

She also added that fans can look forward to hearing some new music: "I've been in the studio working on a brand new album, which will usher in a new era in my music career.

© Instagram Paris's first concert will take place on June 7 at at The Fonda Theatre

"I am very excited for fans to experience my first concert as a vocal performer and the guest performances will be legendary!"

It's an exciting time for Paris right now. Not only is she set to perform at her first live concert but she also recently welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are doting parents to baby son Phoenix

Their son Phoenix was born in January, and just three months later in April, the pair moved into a new, spacious house to accommodate their expanding family. Carter, 42, reminisced during an episode of Hilton's I Am Paris podcast, "Do you remember when you persuaded me that we needed twice the size so we could start the cutesy crew? Fifteen thousand square feet later," he said.

WATCH: Paris Hilton gushes about baby Phoenix

However, Paris' upcoming concert does come amid some sad family news as her beloved pet chihuahua, Harajuku [expletive], passed away last month.

© Photo: Getty Images Paris and Carter tied the knot in 2021

The Simple Life star announced the news on Instagram in a statement that read, in part: "For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber.

"Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

© Instagram Paris' beloved pet chihuahua died aged 23

Read more HELLO! US stories here.