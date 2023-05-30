Paris Hilton looks phenomenal in low-cut sequin swimsuit in jaw-dropping beach photo

Paris Hilton never puts a foot wrong when it comes to style, and seriously turned heads this week after sharing her latest photoshoot reel on Instagram.

The Simple Life star took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself wearing a bejewelled cut-out swimsuit while posing on the beach.

The 42-year-old's metallic one-piece featured an array of sequins and a heart embellishment, and she teamed it with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

In the comments, fans were quick to remark on the stylish look, with one writing: "You look so gorgeous!" while another remarked: "You look amazing." A third added: "You look hot!"

It's been an exciting time for Paris, as she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child earlier this year - and their life has been enriched ever since.

The couple's son Phoenix was born in January, and in April, the pair moved into a new, spacious house to accommodate their expanding household. Carter, 42, reminisced during an episode of Hilton's I Am Paris podcast, "Do you remember when you persuaded me that we needed twice the size so we could start the cutesy crew? Fifteen thousand square feet later."

Describing the house as her "dream home," the 42-year-old former model revealed her and Cater's favorite aspects of their new residence.

Her partner praised the house for its variety of activities, saying, "We unicorn trot around the house, we dance making Taco Tuesdays, we go to your package room and you say, 'Can we go to the package room for 15 minutes and open packages?' We go to the wellness center and do treatments. It's like an amusement park. There's so many different activities to do."

Their new home also boasts walls adorned with pictures of Paris. Carter affectionately likened it to a museum, saying: "Masterpieces on the wall. And obviously what I mean by that is photos of you everywhere, but they are amazing."

He admitted some investors he works with have been "slightly creeped out" by the abundance of his wife’s photos, as they didn't realize he was married to her and assumed he was "some crazy stalker."

Paris expressed her gratitude for Carter’s support, saying: "I love it. Thank you for letting me decorate like that." This new home is an upgrade from the couple's previous $8 million Malibu mansion, which featured a stunning ocean view, a chef's kitchen, a home theater, and an outdoor entertaining space, complete with a fire pit and spa.

