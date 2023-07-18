Jamie Lee Curtis sparks fan reaction with adorable tribute to Lindsay Lohan following son’s birth

The air was brimming with joy when Jamie Lee Curtis, the star of Halloween, shared her excitement about the latest bundle of joy in her on-screen family.

Her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Luai.

Jamie, who portrayed the role of Lindsay's strict mother in the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday, celebrated the news with a heartfelt Instagram post. She included a snapshot of them sharing a hug and a still from their iconic film, captioning it with "MAGIC MONDAY!"

The 64-year-old star jubilantly added: "My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

Fans couldn’t get enough of Jamie’s post and responded with an equally excited reaction. One fan even mentioned a Freaky Friday sequel. “My favorite duo of Disney actresses!!! And also I love Freaky Friday and I hope we can get to see the sequel very soon!!!,” they wrote.

Lindsay's representative confirmed the joyous news on July 17th, expressing that "the family is over the moon in love."

As Lindsay, 37, embarks on her own unique journey of parenthood, she will surely recall the wise words she received from Jamie about striking the right balance between work and motherhood.

© Instagram Inside Lindsay Lohan gorgeous nursery

Last month, in a conversation with Allure, Lindsay reflected on Jamie's advice, saying: "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

Earlier in March, Lindsay had announced her pregnancy on Instagram alongside a picture of a baby onesie, expressing "We are blessed and excited!"

© Instagram She is glowing in a recent Instagram post

Since her announcement, the star of Get a Clue, has regularly shared cherished moments from her motherhood journey with her fans.

She has posted snaps from her tropical babymoon with Bader, her New York City baby shower, and her cozy, beach-themed nursery.

Jamie was Lindsay's co-star in Freaky Friday

Despite keeping their relationship relatively private, Lindsay, who confirmed her marriage in July 2022, occasionally shares her affection for her financier husband, Bader.

In a post in June 2023, alongside a couple of adorable photos, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything! Words cannot express my love for you. Always always, forever and ever!" As the couple embarks on their parenting journey, they certainly have the well wishes of their on-screen family, especially the proud 'movie grandmother', Jamie Lee Curtis.