Inside Lindsay Lohan’s epic nursery - see the pics

Lindsay Lohan gave fans a sneak peek into her journey to motherhood with a heartfelt maternity photo shoot. At 37, Lindsay beamed with joy and anticipation, proudly showcasing her blossoming baby bump alongside her stunning nursery.

Dressed in a flowing, cream-coloured bohemian gown that complimented her radiant glow, Lindsay looked every bit the expectant mother. Her long auburn hair, left untied around her shoulders, added a touch of charm to her maternity ensemble.

The Freaky Friday star chose to share her joyous moments on Instagram, posting pictures set against the backdrop of a nursery she personally designed for her soon-to-arrive son.

But her involvement in her baby's preparations didn't stop there. She further revealed her collaboration with Nestig to create a unique beach-themed nursery collection.

© Instagram Inside Lindsay Lohan gorgeous nursery

Lindsay's journey to motherhood is another beautiful chapter in her life's narrative, which began with her rapid ascent to stardom in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Her memorable roles in beloved films like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls cemented her place as a darling of millennial pop culture.

But with fame came challenges. Lindsay's struggles with addiction and her complex relationship with her parents, Michael and Dina Lohan, were widely publicised.

© Instagram Lindsay is giving birth to her first child

Yet, the Herbie: Fully Loaded actress managed to navigate her way through the turmoil, successfully reclaiming control over her life.

In 2021, Lindsay delighted her millions of Instagram followers with a surprise announcement of her engagement to financier Bader Shammas.

Her heartfelt post read: "My love. My life. My family. My future," reflecting her affection for her soon-to-be husband. The couple exchanged their vows in a close-knit ceremony on April 3, 2022.

© Instagram Lindsay's stunning nursery unveiled

Fast forward to March 2023, Lindsay delighted her fans once again by sharing the news of her pregnancy.

Upon revealing her imminent journey into motherhood on Instagram, Lindsay expressed her excitement to US Weekly: "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives."

© Instagram Photo posted by Lindsay Lohan on Instagram July 2, 2022 with husband Bader Shammas, confirming they had married (they married in April)

She and Bader now live in Dubai, and in a cover story for Allure earlier in the month, she opened up about her life in the bustling Middle Eastern metropolis.

Lindsay Lohan's Rise To Fame

"Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it's the same thing every day,” she said with laughter. "But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young.

"Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set," she added, mentioning that it was easier for her to spend evenings in the city taking meetings as people in the Stateside start waking up.

Of ambitions for the future, in film and beyond, Lindsay thought: "Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about," adding that the city "gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next."