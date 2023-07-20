Travel influencer Christine Tran Ferguson mourns loss of 15-month-old son – read her statement here

Travel influencer and Tour de Lust creator Christine Tran Ferguson revealed on social media that she and husband Ryan Ferguson were mourning the loss of their son Asher.

The 15-month-old died of unknown circumstances, but according to his mom, he was admitted to the ICU earlier in the month. She revealed the fact with a photograph to her over half a million followers on Instagram.

Christine took to her socials with a series of memories captured with her son alongside a heartbreaking message, which read: "Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete.

"I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life. You are the smartest & happiest little boy I've ever known. You were going to do amazing things and change the world, I just know it."

She continued: "I miss your little laughs, the way you stick out your tongue when you giggled, the way you picked up your food with your tiny chubby fingers, your little dance moves, how you clapped your hands, your little feet kicking a ball, the way you grab the hockey or golf sticks for dada, you just always knew how to make everyone smile.

The emotional mom added: "My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I'm still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms. Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this."

© Instagram The influencer earlier shared a photograph of her son in the ICU

Explaining how much he was adored by his loved ones, Christine continued: "I can't stop seeing your big smile everywhere I go, I hear your laugh and babbles all day and it just breaks my heart you're physically not here."

Describing the state of their home, she wrote: "Your room is empty, your stuff untouched. There's no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can't believe it happened to us. I'm so sorry you had to go through this!! I would give anything to take your place, to go back in time.

"I miss running my hands through all your hair, biting your chubby little feet, but most of all I ache for your hugs and kisses so much!! I pray I get to see you in my dreams every night. I just want you back so badly, but you're never coming home and it's killing me."

© Instagram Christine shared Asher with husband Ryan Ferguson

Christine continued in the comments section: "We feel so lost without you and miss you so damn much. I prayed for the miracle, for YOU to be the miracle, for you to come back to us. My heart aches for you every second. You will never be forgotten. We will take you everywhere we go. We love you so much my sweet boy, I pray I get to see you soon."

She explained to her followers that while she was being unresponsive on social media, she appreciated the support she'd received, saying: "I see all the messages and even though I’m not able to get through them all right now I know how loved Asher was by all of you.

© Instagram Asher was born on April 20, 2022

"Thank you for all the overwhelming love and support. He brought us all so much joy and happiness everyday. I just ask for privacy during this difficult time as we're still in shock and still have no answers to this unbearable nightmare."