The Parent Trap star has her own kid to send to Camp Walden now!

Lindsay Lohan's full circle life story reached an adorable peak earlier in the week when it was announced that she and husband Bader Shammas had welcomed their first child together.

The actress, 37, has stayed off social media over the past few days, and the birth of their baby boy, named Luai, was announced via a statement by their rep.

Her mother and new minted proud grandmother, Dina Lohan, shared a picture of their life with a newborn in chat with Us Weekly.

VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan's Rise To Fame

"We are so blessed and overjoyed and filled with so much love," she told them, also revealing that Luai was born two days earlier than his due date.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis sparks fan reaction with adorable tribute to Lindsay Lohan following son’s birth

"He decided to come early to join us sooner," Dina continued, sharing with the outlet that she had plans to fly to Dubai to be with her daughter before the birth.

© Getty Images Lindsay's mom Dina shared an update on her daughter

Luai's birth was confirmed via a statement to People, which read: "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love."

On a fun note, Luai's birth means that all four main Mean Girls cast members (Lindsay, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert) are now moms; Rachel and Amanda are moms-of-two and Lacey is a mom-of-one.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried reveals how Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan kept her pregnancy from her

Back in March, Lindsay announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child, breaking the news with a photo of a white onesie with the words "coming soon" written on it.

© Getty Images Lindsay has already been joined by her siblings Aliana, Michael Jr., and Dakota

On April 3, 2022, Lindsay married boyfriend of three years Bader in a private ceremony. The wedding was in fact only announced by the couple on Lindsay's 36th birthday in July 2022 after she revealed in an Instagram caption that her beau was now also her "husband."

MORE: Inside Lindsay Lohan’s epic nursery – see the photos

She and Bader now live in Dubai, and in a cover story for Allure earlier in the month, she opened up about her life in the constantly evolving Middle Eastern metropolis.

© Getty Images Lindsay and Bader have been married since April 2022

"Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it's the same thing every day,” the former child star explained. "But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan shares glimpse into her home on very special birthday

"Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set," she added, emphasizing how much easier it was for her to focus on work and meetings in the evening, once those in the States began their day.

© Instagram The actress named her first child, a baby boy, Luai

Of ambitions for the future, in film and beyond, Lindsay thought: "Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about," adding that the city "gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next."