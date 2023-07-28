Khloe Kardashian shares first official photos of son Tatum – and he's growing up so fast

Khloe Kardashian has kept her son out of the spotlight following his birth in 2022 – but in honor of his first birthday, she has finally revealed what he looks like.

While fans had a glimpse of Tatum's face in the recent finale of The Kardashians, they only saw him as a baby. But, Khloe – who shares Tatum and daughter True, five, with ex Tristan Thompson – went one step further on Friday and posted several photos of her son from the first year of his life – and he has grown so much!

One photo, which appeared to be taken recently, showed Khloe, 39, holding him in her arms and he has an adorable head of curly hair. Captioning the carousel of photos, the mom-of-two penned: "Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you.

"I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son. I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit."

She continued: "You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True she is so proud to call you hers. Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have.

"You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too) I cannot believe you are already one happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby."

Khloe added: "You are my SONshine, My only SONshine, You make me happy Everyday, You'll never quite know dear, How much I love you, But I’ll do my best and show you everyday. Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man."

Her followers raced to comment and many were blown away by Tatum's strong resemblance to Khloe's brother, Rob. "Ohhhh he's Rob's twin," replied one. A second said: "Wow that’s Rob's twin right there." A third added: "Oh my goodness!!! So precious and low-key resembles his Uncle Rob."

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child via surrogate on July 28. She spoke about her new baby for the first time in an interview with Elle magazine the following month."

I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she said of motherhood. "[My kids] challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young," she continued. "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."