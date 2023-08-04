Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter Mia’s surprise nickname for new baby brother

Gemma Atkinson, 38, is living in her baby bubble after welcoming son Thiago with fiancé Gorka Marquez at the end of July, but the Strictly Come Dancing star is still finding time to post adorable Instagram updates of her new family life.

On Friday, the actress revealed that her daughter Mia, four, has the most unique nickname for her new brother – and Gemma thinks she might be to blame for Mia's idea. Watch the video below to discover Mia's alternative name for baby Thiago…

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia has come up with a nickname for her baby bro

What inspired Gemma and Gorka's son's name?

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two shared the meaning behind his sweet name, writing: "Thiago Thomas [blue heart emoji]. Thiago is originally a Portuguese name (Gorka's mum is from Portugal) and Thomas was my Dad's middle name so there's the mix of the two.

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago

"Tio is thriving, and it feels like he's always been here. Mia is obsessed! Thank you everyone for the lovely messages. We feel extremely lucky."

The Portuguese name is a variation of the Anglo-Saxon name James. It means 'may God protect' as well as 'holder of the heel'.

Ahead of her brother's arrival Mia was busy practising for big sister duties and Gemma revealed that she was getting to grips with nappy changing with the use of a doll. Mia could be seen carefully securing a turquoise nappy with the help of her famous mum.

© Instagram Mia is a doting big sister

At the end of the video, Mia triumphantly held up her toy baby with a look of pure delight on her face.

Gemma is a mum of two now

Captioning the post, Gemma gushed: "Our little helper in waiting @gorka_marquez," followed by a teary-eyed emoji and a bright red heart.

Gemma, who met professional dancer Gorka on the hit BBC show in 2017 when the former actress competed as a contestant, announced her joyous pregnancy news back in January with her followers via Instagram.

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she penned alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her blossoming bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."