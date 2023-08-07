Gemma Atkinson, 38, has been sharing her rollercoaster ride of parenthood on Instagram Stories, sharing her mum-struggles with her followers, as well as sweeter moments with her newborn son, Thiago.

On Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a new snap of her baby boy, and it was his pose that left her laughing her head off. The tiny tot was pictured wearing a blue baby grow, positioned in what could be a baby swing or rocker, and he unintentionally held his two fingers up in what could be seen as a very rude gesture!

The newborn surprised Gemma with his pose

"Auditions for Kez started" penned Gemma, along with a laughing face emoji. Kez is a 1969 film that follows a working-class boy and the young actor is shown on the front of the DVD case putting his two fingers up.

On Friday, the actress had another laughable moment when her daughter Mia, four, decided to give her new brother a rather unconventional nickname. And Gemma thinks she might be to blame for Mia's idea in the first place. Watch the video to discover what adorable Mia calls baby Thiago…

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter Mia’s surprise nickname for new baby brother

Announcing her son's arrival back in July, Gemma penned: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be [laughing face emoji]. The doting mum added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

She also then followed up with a special shout out for the hospital staff, who she branded "angels". The Hollyoaks star wrote: "And a massive Thank you to the maternity unit at the Royal Bolton Hospital. You are all angels. We honestly couldn't have asked for better care from you all. Just as you were with Mia, your care and expertise was wonderful. Thank you #nhsworkers," alongside a blue love heart emoji.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson is now a mum of two

The popular couple met on the set of the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 while Gemma was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. Gemma and Gorka first went public with their relationship in February 2018 and a year later confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

© Instagram Gemma's pregnancy announcement was so beautiful

They have a beautiful family home in Manchester that they often give glimpses inside. One of the highlights of their incredible property is there fully equipped home gym where they spend lots of time training – and daughter Mia loves following after her fit parents and jumping around in there too after she spent lots of time in there growing up.