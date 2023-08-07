Dylan Dreyer details sacrifices at home alongside adorable family photos

Dylan Dreyer has been vocal about the alternate lifestyle in her family home surrounding food, given her son Calvin's diagnosis with Celiac Disease, due to which the ingestion of gluten can cause damage to the small intestine and sharp pain.

As a result, the Manhattan home she shares with husband Brian Fichera and their three sons is completely gluten-free, all in an effort to support the six-year-old's well-being.

A new set of photos the Today Show anchor, 42, posted on social media showed another instance of their gluten-free life, specifically baking.

© Instagram Dylan tested out a recipe for gluten-free muffins, and they turned out perfectly

Dylan shared photographs of the gluten-free banana muffins she'd prepared using a recipe from an Instagram chef, and while she was initially hesitant about the outcome, they turned out delicious.

And based on the adorable snap she included of her one-year-old Rusty munching happily on the muffin, it's safe to say her kids approved, and she explained as much in her caption.

"I now follow a lot of gluten free chefs, home cooks, and bakers on Instagram. Tried out these gluten free banana muffins courtesy of @gfjules. Not gonna lie…they're incredible!

© Instagram Her son Rusty was definitely pleased with the results

"Light and fluffy, moist, and they didn't sink when they cooled. Cal gave it a 10… and Rusty definitely agreed!! I didn't use the muffin mix, but did use her flour. Delicious!"

The chef herself, Jules, responded to the post with the comment: "They look so lovely!! I'm thrilled that you put my gfJules Flour and muffin recipe to the test and got the highest marks from your expert taste testers!" Others offered suggestions for similar pages Dylan could follow in her quest for more gluten-free eats.

© Getty Images Her son Calvin has Celiac Disease, because of which their home is strictly gluten free

Her co-stars on the NBC News morning show are well aware of her specific dietary needs, and anticipated as much when they celebrated her birthday on the air last week with a sweet gesture.

Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Craig Melvin gave Dylan a sweet 42nd birthday surprise in the form of a big vanilla frosting and sprinkle-covered cake, completely gluten-free for Calvin, who was in the studio with his mom that day.

© Instagram The six-year-old joined his mom on 3rd Hour of Today for her birthday

The mom-of-three was ready, though, and told her co-anchors: "You know what's funny? This is so thoughtful and so sweet, and I knew Cal was coming in with me today.

"I brought him a gluten-free cookie, birthday cake flavored, just for him," she revealed, and Al sweetly replied: "You can save that because we've got the real deal today!"

Back in May, Dylan revealed her son's diagnosis on the air with detailed insight into his painful struggles with food and their visits to the hospital.

The National Institute of Health describes Celiac Disease as "a chronic digestive and immune disorder that damages the small intestine.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are careful about eating habits in their home

"The disease is triggered by eating foods containing gluten. The disease can cause long-lasting digestive problems and keep your body from getting all the nutrients it needs," adding that following a gluten-free diet for life can help relieve the symptoms.

